Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 August, 2022, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Bring skeleton thieves to book

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

Dear Sir
The skeletons of 19 bodies were stolen from the graveyard in Pirganj of Thakurgaon in one night. On Saturday (July 30) morning, locals went to Pirdangi cemetery in the city and saw this. A lot of clothes including towels, trousers are lying and the fences of the graves are broken. Skeletons have been stolen from 19 graves.' There are no skeletons inside the 19 graves. They were stolen. We are very worried about this.  We expect that authority will take appropriate steps regarding this upon proper investigation.                             

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bring skeleton thieves to book
What Bangladesh can teach others about development
Money changing functions
93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata
Woman police officers: Our pride
Fuel price raise linked to long-term energy security
Fuel price going through roof
Pakistan stands with the people of Jammu and Kashmir


Latest News
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Govt forced to increase fuel price to keep economy stable: Razzak
Bangladesh to return to its normal pace soon: Tipu
Israel agrees proposed Gaza truce
Several firefighters missing after blaze in Cuban oil facility
Factories to remain closed for one day in week: Nasrul
WB to provide $300m to strengthen local urban institutions
Westerners have put us into the danger: PM’s Energy Advisor
Bangladesh suffer ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe after 9 years
Most Read News
Ukraine condemns Russian 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant
Chinese foreign minister's Bangladesh visit: Context and contingencies
24 dead in spiralling Gaza violence
Jafrin receives Business Leadership Awards from Shilpa Shetty
Turkey to pay for Russian gas in rubles: Erdogan
Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike in Gaza City
Soaring fuel price and automobile industry
Israeli airstrikes kill 31 Palestinians including 6 children in Gaza
Fuel price hike throws people into whirlwind
Little Boy, Fat Man still haunt world with horror
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft