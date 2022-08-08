Bring skeleton thieves to book

Dear Sir

The skeletons of 19 bodies were stolen from the graveyard in Pirganj of Thakurgaon in one night. On Saturday (July 30) morning, locals went to Pirdangi cemetery in the city and saw this. A lot of clothes including towels, trousers are lying and the fences of the graves are broken. Skeletons have been stolen from 19 graves.' There are no skeletons inside the 19 graves. They were stolen. We are very worried about this. We expect that authority will take appropriate steps regarding this upon proper investigation.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)