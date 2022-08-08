Money changing functions

In the last decade of the current century, mobile financial service operators started providing digital wallet services as subsidiaries of banking companies. The modus operandi of digital wallet services is based on different shopkeepers including individual agents. Within the span of time, their transactional volume has increased to a record height! Money transfer operations of postal services, courier services become obsolete against their hassle free services. Simple mobile apps support seamless services with transparency.



At the end of last century, money changing activities are in operation with licenses accorded under foreign exchange regulations of the country. The peculiar character of money changing activities is primitive. Their operations relate to exchange of foreign currency notes to and from outgoing and incoming passengers.



Recently it is reported that money changers play illegal games in manipulating exchange rates. Licensing authority and enforcement agencies gave drive and found illegal activities including existence of non-licensed money changers, as per reports.



Let us come to regulatory framework for money changers. Central bank's regulations for money changers state that money changing services are subject to licenses from central bank. Money changers shall have no branch offices. The premise to be used for money changing business shall not be used for any other business activity, the regulations note.



Money changers are permitted to buy foreign currency notes, coins from incoming foreign and Bangladeshi nationals coming/returning from abroad. For each such purchase, an encashment certificate shall be furnished to seller in prescribed format.



As per regulations, money changers can sell foreign currency notes, coins only to outgoing Bangladeshi nationals against their annual private travel entitlements, subject to a maximum limit of one thousand US dollar or equivalent in the form of cash notes. Release of foreign exchange in excess of two hundred US dollar or equivalent requires valid visa.



Money changers are allowed to sell foreign currency notes, coins to outgoing foreign nationals having duly issued encashment certificates, subject to a maximum limit of five hundred US dollar or equivalent by re-conversion of Bangladesh Taka proceeds of foreign currency sold by a passenger during his/her stay in Bangladesh.



Any licensed money changer whether it encashed earlier or not can reconvert the unspent Bangladesh Taka belong to the person up to five hundred US dollar or equivalent provided that s/he submits system generated encashment certificate from any licensed money changer.



While providing reconversion, money changer shall stamp on the original encashment certificate to the effect that reconversion has been executed and preserve a copy thereof. Besides, money changers may sell foreign currency of one thousand US dollar or equivalent to be carried by each Hajj pilgrim against the scale at which foreign currency may be sold to intending pilgrims for performing Hajj as declared through the Hajj policy of the Government.



While releasing foreign currency for travel abroad, money changers need to verify and satisfy themselves that the travel for which the foreign currency released earlier was actually undertaken or the issued foreign exchange was duly encashed. Each sale of foreign currency needs be recorded in the passport and air ticket of the outgoing passenger with seal and signature of authorized person of money changers. In each case of release of foreign exchange for travel abroad, money changers need to preserve photocopies of relevant pages of passports.



In case of release of foreign currency to a foreign tourist against encashment certificate evidencing conversion of foreign currency into Taka, copy of the encashment certificate issued to the outgoing tourist is required to be retained at least for five years along with the receipts/vouchers and other records of sale.



According to regulations, money changers are to be satisfied by verification that the journey is to be undertaken not later than two weeks after the date on which foreign currency is issued. In case of air travel the date of departure needs to be determined on the basis of air ticket and an undertaking from the passenger may be treated as the determining criterion for other cases. No foreign currency should be sold unless the date of departure is specified within the stipulated time.



The initial stock of foreign currency notes and coins needs to be built up by money changers by way of permissible purchases from incoming foreign/Bangladeshi nationals. The maximum stock of foreign currency shall not exceed twenty five thousand US dollar or equivalent as at the close of each business day. Cash foreign currency beyond this limit shall either be encashed with any bank or deposited to their foreign currency accounts with the designated bank. The balance of that account must not exceed fifty thousand US dollar or equivalent at any point of time. Money changers are allowed to sell its stock of foreign currency to banks.



The licenses issued in favour of money changers remain valid for a period of one year, subject to yearly renewal. While on renewal, money changers need to fulfill minimum target set by central bank.



From the regulations as noted above, money changers are confined to purchasing currency from incoming passengers. They have limitations on selling. They can sell only one thousand US dollar, despite they need to undergo different formalities with reporting norms. Most of the work they do seem to be manual. Transactions are not automatically linked with banks or regulator. It is a common practice that regulatory bottlenecks can lead operators to avoid regulations. Their selling operations, as noted earlier, are very limited compared to banks as per travel quota.



It is reported that there are many operators working without having licenses from central bank. This information indicates that demand for cash notes in the age of plastic card is on increasing trend. On the other hand, it is a matter of analysis whether mainline banking operations can provide money changing services. It seems banks are not in position to provide the services seamlessly. Therefore, need for money changing services will continue to rise.



Transactions by agents of digital wallet service operators are fully automated. Every transaction is recorded in mainframe system which can generate different reports, regulators can use them easily. Is it not possible to apply transactional model of digital wallet services provided by mobile financial services in case of money changing services? Digital wallet services are executed electronically for 'cash in' and 'cash out'; physical notes are required at one side. In case of money changing services, physical notes both Taka and foreign currency are needed.



Differences between these two seem to be insignificant. Considering the similarities, digital wallet service operational model can be fit for money changing services.



Under the proposition, banks having licenses to deal in foreign currency can be allowed to appoint agents like shops, showrooms, hotels, guest houses, clubs, duty free shops, etc. These parties can be treated as authorized agents. They will execute transactions on behalf of banks with electronic records which will be shared with banks and regulatory authority. The exact position of cash note foreign currency will be easily known on real time basis. Last but not least, money changers should be allowed to operate transactions of cash notes in the similar ways as banks can do.

