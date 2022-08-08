

93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata



Born on 8 August 1930 in Tungipara, Gopalganj, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib is a name of respect and love to the people of Bengal. During the War of Liberation, she stood by Bangabandhu's side like a shadow through his entire political career. Sheikh Mujib's favourite Renu worked from behind to implement his political philosophy and ideology. Just as Bangabandhu, Bengali, and Bangladesh are tied in the same thread, so Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib are inseparable names.



Whenever we talk about Bangabandhu, the name Bangamata comes implicitly. She got married to Bangabandhu through family sources. From Khoka to Mujib, from Mujib to Bangabandhu, and finally from Bangabandhu to becoming the Father of the Nation, the contribution of this noble woman, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib is undeniable.



Bangamata took to the streets with leaflets to garner public support and mobilize the people for the six-point movement of 1966. During this time, she sold her jewelry to meet the needs of the organization. During the turbulent times of liberation movement, she used to entertain the relatives of the tortured leaders and workers in her own house with absolute compassion and would take action upon hearing their problems. Desperate leaders and activists could find hope and light, the fuel of the movement came from Begum Mujib's hopeful speech. She personally extended monetary help to the families of the martyrs and the freedom fighters.



Apart from realising the rights of the Bengalis, Sheikh Mujib had no attraction to the Prime Ministership or power. Bangamata also raised herself and her children in that ideal. As Bangabandhu's lifelong shadow, she also had to sacrifice her life on 15 August 1975 in the brutal assassination.



In recognition of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib's contribution to the history of Bengal's freedom struggle, the people of Bengal conferred on her the title of 'Bangamata'. In the life of Bangabandhu, Bangamata is as enlightening as her contribution to our freedom and the people of the country is uniquely unforgettable. The more there is a discussion about Bangabandhu, the more the contribution of Bangamata will be revealed.



Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa married Bangabandhu at the age of eleven and had three sons and two daughters. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana are her two surviving daughters. For her extraordinary patience, integrity, honesty, kindness, compassion, cooperation, wisdom, profound patriotism, and dedication, she has been honoured as our ever-remembered mother.



She is a pride of the Bengali nation and a source of inspiration for womenfolk. Bangamata, who had courageous and indomitable characteristics since her childhood, used to face any situation with her intellect and prudence. Staying beside her husband she faced the difficult days with firmness during Bangabandhu's frequent imprisonments. Bangabandhu had to go to jail many times for the sake of the country. Bangamata had to run Bangabandhu's cases, give directives, and extend cooperation to organizational activities of the party side by side looking after her family. She had a significant role behind the scenes in Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech. With her inspiration, the unwritten speech Bangabandhu had delivered emitting from his heart.



93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata



After the independence, Bangamata devoted herself to rebuilding the war-ravaged country. She stood beside the violated, repressed, and self-sacrificing women and sisters by ensuring their treatment, sympathizing with and extending cooperation to them, and took initiative to make them socially established. The nation has genuinely bestowed the Bangamata title on Fazilatunnesa Mujib because of her unparalleled sacrifice, cooperation, and prudence. The ideology and examples Bangamata had set will remain as a source of inspiration for Bengali women throughout the ages.



The new generation will be imbued with patriotism through the practice of life and works of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa and can learn many unknown chapters of the Liberation War.



Sheikh Rehana wrote in the article entitled 'Portrait of an Ideal Mother' in Jayatu Bangmata Memorial Book, 'Whenever I think of my mother, her face floats in front of my eyes. She was the epitome of an ideal mother. A mother's love, a mother's compassion, a mother's affection, a mother's discipline, and the sweet relationship between mother and daughter. My mother was such an ideal woman, in whom we have seen a touch of mother's love, patriotism, courage, and purity. I have seen my father imprisoned since I became aware. The mother talked to lawyers for his case and cooked for her jailed husband, kept the news of in-laws and relatives of the village. Again, she discussed with the leaders and activists of the Awami League, who were also sending money after finding out about the families of those who are imprisoned. While visiting him in prison, she gave all the outside news to her husband and listened to her husband. Despite all this, she managed time to pray, read books, and talked with her children. She was calm and had great endurance. I have never seen her break down in danger and pain. Looking for a way out. That was the strength of her character and personality.'

The writer is a researcher and columnist











Not as Bangabandhu's wife in every step of the struggle to establish Bangladesh, Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib was a silent organizer of the liberation struggle of the Bengalis and brought Bangabandhu to the Himalayan height.Born on 8 August 1930 in Tungipara, Gopalganj, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib is a name of respect and love to the people of Bengal. During the War of Liberation, she stood by Bangabandhu's side like a shadow through his entire political career. Sheikh Mujib's favourite Renu worked from behind to implement his political philosophy and ideology. Just as Bangabandhu, Bengali, and Bangladesh are tied in the same thread, so Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib are inseparable names.Whenever we talk about Bangabandhu, the name Bangamata comes implicitly. She got married to Bangabandhu through family sources. From Khoka to Mujib, from Mujib to Bangabandhu, and finally from Bangabandhu to becoming the Father of the Nation, the contribution of this noble woman, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib is undeniable.Bangamata took to the streets with leaflets to garner public support and mobilize the people for the six-point movement of 1966. During this time, she sold her jewelry to meet the needs of the organization. During the turbulent times of liberation movement, she used to entertain the relatives of the tortured leaders and workers in her own house with absolute compassion and would take action upon hearing their problems. Desperate leaders and activists could find hope and light, the fuel of the movement came from Begum Mujib's hopeful speech. She personally extended monetary help to the families of the martyrs and the freedom fighters.Apart from realising the rights of the Bengalis, Sheikh Mujib had no attraction to the Prime Ministership or power. Bangamata also raised herself and her children in that ideal. As Bangabandhu's lifelong shadow, she also had to sacrifice her life on 15 August 1975 in the brutal assassination.In recognition of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib's contribution to the history of Bengal's freedom struggle, the people of Bengal conferred on her the title of 'Bangamata'. In the life of Bangabandhu, Bangamata is as enlightening as her contribution to our freedom and the people of the country is uniquely unforgettable. The more there is a discussion about Bangabandhu, the more the contribution of Bangamata will be revealed.Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa married Bangabandhu at the age of eleven and had three sons and two daughters. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana are her two surviving daughters. For her extraordinary patience, integrity, honesty, kindness, compassion, cooperation, wisdom, profound patriotism, and dedication, she has been honoured as our ever-remembered mother.She is a pride of the Bengali nation and a source of inspiration for womenfolk. Bangamata, who had courageous and indomitable characteristics since her childhood, used to face any situation with her intellect and prudence. Staying beside her husband she faced the difficult days with firmness during Bangabandhu's frequent imprisonments. Bangabandhu had to go to jail many times for the sake of the country. Bangamata had to run Bangabandhu's cases, give directives, and extend cooperation to organizational activities of the party side by side looking after her family. She had a significant role behind the scenes in Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech. With her inspiration, the unwritten speech Bangabandhu had delivered emitting from his heart.Bangabandhu gave examples of many world countries and informed the family about the dire consequences of the unilateral declaration of independence. When Bangabandhu presented many examples to his family members in this critical moment of indecision, Bangamata Mahiyasi Begum Fazilatunnesa (Begum Mujib) said, 'No, you cannot do this. You have made a permanent seat in the hearts of the Bengalis through the six points, what harm your announcement will do to them - you have thought that the Pakistan Army is waiting for your announcement. They will kill you; they will also destroy your beloved Bengali nation.' Hearing Begum Mujib's words, Bangabandhu held the pipe in silence for a while. Begum Mujib, despite being a housewife, was a great politician, thinker, and philosopher.After the independence, Bangamata devoted herself to rebuilding the war-ravaged country. She stood beside the violated, repressed, and self-sacrificing women and sisters by ensuring their treatment, sympathizing with and extending cooperation to them, and took initiative to make them socially established. The nation has genuinely bestowed the Bangamata title on Fazilatunnesa Mujib because of her unparalleled sacrifice, cooperation, and prudence. The ideology and examples Bangamata had set will remain as a source of inspiration for Bengali women throughout the ages.The new generation will be imbued with patriotism through the practice of life and works of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa and can learn many unknown chapters of the Liberation War.Sheikh Rehana wrote in the article entitled 'Portrait of an Ideal Mother' in Jayatu Bangmata Memorial Book, 'Whenever I think of my mother, her face floats in front of my eyes. She was the epitome of an ideal mother. A mother's love, a mother's compassion, a mother's affection, a mother's discipline, and the sweet relationship between mother and daughter. My mother was such an ideal woman, in whom we have seen a touch of mother's love, patriotism, courage, and purity. I have seen my father imprisoned since I became aware. The mother talked to lawyers for his case and cooked for her jailed husband, kept the news of in-laws and relatives of the village. Again, she discussed with the leaders and activists of the Awami League, who were also sending money after finding out about the families of those who are imprisoned. While visiting him in prison, she gave all the outside news to her husband and listened to her husband. Despite all this, she managed time to pray, read books, and talked with her children. She was calm and had great endurance. I have never seen her break down in danger and pain. Looking for a way out. That was the strength of her character and personality.'The writer is a researcher and columnist