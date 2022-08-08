

Woman police officers: Our pride



In return for many sacrifices and hardships, women can prove themselves suitable for work in the workplace, but the society has also imposed various doctrines there. Women fit only as teachers, doctors or bankers. Women's entry into the political area, administrative fields, or dangerous jobs is tantamount to crime. These women are not good, they are not fit to be housewives, and the society is still busy with such ideas. As a result, many fathers stand in the way of their daughter's dreams despite their desire.



Another major factor that disqualifies women is the physical structure and capabilities of men and women. Since creation, women's physical strength is less than men, so many people think that women are unable to fulfill their responsibilities in the administrative field. And with that, there is the body structure of women due to which they have to accept various bad comments while performing their duties wearing police uniform. There are also doubts about how safe a woman police officer is at her workplace.



It is disappointing but true that there was no participation of women in the police force of Bangladesh after independence. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman appointed the first woman constable in 1974. Later in the same year, 14 women were appointed to the Special Branch of which seven were appointed as sub-inspectors and seven as constables. The number of the women police officers appointed first to the cadre is five. But for about 14 years, the appointment of women in senior positions was stopped. Again in 1999, 8 women participated in the police cadre in the 18th BCS and again the door of women in the administrative field was opened. In December 2021, the number of police women in Bangladesh was 15,239, which is 8.02 percent of the total workforce.



Women have to prove themselves every step of the way, even if they can participate in their desired field of work with great difficulty. Even if a man is able to prove himself by doing more than an officer, at the end of the day one thing sticks on everyone's lips - women are human anyway.



Last January 03, 2022, 180 members of the women police arrived in Congo in the United Nations peacekeeping mission. 80% of the National Emergency Service '999' call centre members are women police personnel. Now from constable to DIG women police presence is everywhere.



Despite so many obstacles, women do not stop to fulfill their goals. The women police of our country are unraveling the mystery of various sensational cases, conducting risky operations with firearms, and managing traffic on the highways with skillful hands to maintain law and order. Right now women police are working in all police units starting from headquarters. These women are taking part in operations in the role of 'zero tolerance' against piracy, militancy control and drug dealers.



Besides, women police members of Bangladesh are also contributing to counter various conspiracies by providing advance intelligence information. They are working against all odds with various social problems including violence against women, prevention of trafficking and child marriage, collection of dowry and alimony in case of unilateral divorce and dowry. They are giving their lives for truth and justice while performing their duties. Women police members are working with challenges everywhere outside their house.



Moreover, a woman police member is useful for discussing issues related to women in the society. Because women cannot discuss their problems as openly with a male officer as they can with a female officer. Women can understand women's problems deeply and take a sovereign decision considering all aspects of marriage. Women are naturally emotional. So a woman officer can solve other women's problems with more compassion.



It is said that the lady who can cook, can also tie the hair. Starting from the police, pilot, mountaineer and even the army, women have been able to make their place. Women are overcoming all obstacles with their bravery, talent and skill and are moving forward to their destination. It is desirable to increase the number of women in the administrative field, it will change the society's perception of women's disability and women will be able to move forward with confidence.

The writer is a student, Jagannath University Dhaka

















