Seven killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps

Seven people including a schoolgirl and a police constable have been killed and at least 13 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Dinajpur, Brahmanbaria, Bandarban, Gaibandha, Natore and Munshiganj, in two days.

DINAJPUR: Two people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Chirirbandar and Khansama upazilas of the district on Saturday.

A man was killed in a road accident in Chirirbandar Upazila on Saturday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said an unidentified vehicle hit the man in Amtali Bazar area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway under Punatri Union in the upazila at around 11:45pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

On the other hand, a man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Khansama Upazila on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Bahar Hossain, 43, a resident of Jharbari area in Birganj Upazila of the district. He was the driver of a pickup van.

The injured person is Kamal Hossain, a resident of Fultala Village in Debiganj Upazila.

Fire Service Station and police sources said a truck and a pickup van were collided head-on in Tangua Bazar area at noon, which left pickup van driver Bahar and Kamal injured.

The injured were rescued and rushed to Khansama Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared Bahar dead.

Khansama PS OC Chittaranjan Roy confirmed the incident.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A teenage boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Tamim, 18, son of Md Khairul Mia, a resident of Maheshpur Village in the upazila.

The injured person is Md Ishraq Kazi, 20.

Police sources said Tamim and Ishraq were riding a motorcycle in the morning.

The motorcycle fell on the Nabinagar-Companiganj road in Ibrahimpur Village of the upazila at around 11am after losing its control over the steering, which left Tamim dead on the spot and Ishraq critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injured is now undergoing treatment at Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Nabinagar PS Saif Uddin Md Shawon confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BANDARBAN: A schoolgirl was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Lama Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tasmin Akhter, daughter of Abdur Rahim of Dumkhali Village under Dulhazara Union in Chakaria Upazila.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said a tomtom (local vehicle) was heading to Yangchha area from Chakaria Upazila in Cox's Bazar in the morning. The tomtom fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Yangchha area on the Chakaria-Lama road at around 10:30am, which left six of its passengers seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where Tasnim succumbed to her injuries at around 2pm while undergoing treatment.

Of the injured, two were shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Lama PS OC Mohammad Shahidul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

GAIBANDHA: Two persons including a battery-run auto-van driver were killed after a passenger bus smashed the vehicle from behind in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway at around 6:30am that also left two other people injured.

The deceased were identified as auto-van driver Shahjahan Ali, 50, and passenger Farid Sheikh, 22.

Gobindaganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Arif Hossain said a passenger-laden bus of 'Shahjalal Shah Paribahan' rammed into the auto-van in Boalia intersection area after the driver of the bus lost control over the steering, which left two people dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The injured were first admitted to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex and later, they were shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

The bus driver tried to flee the scene with the vehicle but failed as the van stuck under the bus, said Arif Hossain, adding that the driver and the helper, however, managed to flee leaving the vehicle.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A police constable was killed as a bus hit him while he was crossing a road in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Firoz Kabir, 38, son of Abdul Halim, a resident of Kallayanpur Village in Belkuchi Upazila of Sirajganj District. He was posted at Bonpara Highway PS.

Bonpara Highway PS SI Fazlul Haque said a Natore-bound passenger-laden bus hit the constable when he was crossing the Lalpur-Bonpara road in Haroa Sarker Para area at around 1:15pm, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Firoz Kabir was rescued and admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 5:30pm while undergoing treatment.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer bus but its driver managed to flee the scene, the SI added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Four passengers were injured as a microbus overturned on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place in front of Hansara Underpass at around 5pm.

The injured persons are Yasmin Akhtar Luna, 37, Laila Akhtar, 38, and Newaz Zaman, 16, and Sabuj. All of them are residents of Uttara in Dhaka.

According to eyewitnesses, a microbus overturned on the expressway in the afternoon after its driver lost control over the steering, which four of its passengers injured.

Being informed, members of Fire Service rushed the scene and rescued the injured.

Md Mahfuz Riben of Sreenagar Fire Service Station said the injured were taken to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex.

Hansara Highway PS SI Manzur confirmed the incident.











