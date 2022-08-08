Video
Monday, 8 August, 2022
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted in Lalmonirhat, Sirajganj

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Our Correspondents

Two people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Lalmonirhat and Sirajganj, in three days.
LALMONIRHAT: An elderly woman was electrocuted in Aditmari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Aklima, 60, a resident of Balapukur Village under Saptibari Union in the   upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Aklima came in contact with an electrical wire while she was drying clothes in her house in the afternoon, which left the woman dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Aditmari Police Station Maoktarul Islam confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Shakil Sheikh, 17, son of Hasem Ali Sheikh, a resident of Banshbaria Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Shakil came in contact with a live electric wire while he was connecting electricity line to play sound box in a wedding ceremony in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him, but he died on the way to a local hospital.


