15 nabbed with drugs in seven districts

A total of 14 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Brahmanbaria, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Netrakona, Sirajganj, Dinajpur and Rajshahi, in recent times.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested two drug dealers along with 12kg of hemp from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Hridoy, 24, son of Molai Mia of Keshabpur Village, and Yasin Mia, 21, son of Kashem Mia of Miagram Boktarmura Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Jilani Filling Station area adjacent to Ibrahimpur Chandura Bus Stand at around 9:30pm, and arrested the duo along with the hemp from a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bijoynagar Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Raju Ahmed confirmed the matter.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 250 grams of hemp from Atrai Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Altaf Prang, 45, son of late Jahir Prang, a resident of Bhabanipur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law eforcers conducted a drive in Chowdhury Bhabanipur area at night, and arrested Altaf along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Atrai PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order.

Atrai PS OC Tarequr Rahman confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Police arrested five drug peddlers along with wine from Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Lakshmirani Karmakar, 47, Dilip Karmakar, 35, Ranjit Toppo, 30, Soma Toppo, 40, and Imran Hossain, 26.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Panchbibi PS Mahabur Rahman said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bagjana Village in the morning and arrested the five.

He claimed that a total of 180 litres of locally made liquor were seized from their possession.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the ASI added.

NETRAKONA: Police arrested two drug peddlers along with Indian wine from Purbadhala Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Al Amin, 25, Abdul Jalil, 20, residents of Kalmakanda Upazila in the district.

Purbadhala PS OC Saiful Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Jaria Scale area in the morning and caught the duo red-handed.

He claimed that a total of 20 bottles of Indian wine and a motorcycle were also seized from their possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the accused with Purbadhala PS in this regard, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 14 kilograms of hemp from Salanga PS area in the district on Tuesday morning.

The arrested person is Shahin Mia, 32, son of late Ludu Mia, a resident of Haria Sarkerbari area in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj District.

Media Officer of RAB-12 Major M Rifat-bin-Asad said the elite force conducted a drive in Sahebganj area in the morning, and arrested Shahin along with the hemp from a passenger-laden bus.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Salanga PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

DINAJPUR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two persons along with 375 bottles of phensedyl from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Md Alam Mandal, 42, of Kristopur Mollah Bazar area in Hakimpur Upazila, and Syed Rezaul Karim, 43, of Ramakrishna Choar Hat Village in Nawabganj Upazila of the district.

RAB-13 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force set up a check post in Chairman Para Village in the afternoon and arrested the duo along with the phensedyl from a pickup van.

The elite force also seized the pick-up van and two mobile phone sets from their possession.

RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB arrested two drug dealers including a Rohingya man along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Puthia Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

They were arrested from Kanthalbaria Village in the upazila at around 10:30 pm.

The arrested drug dealers are: Raju Ahmed, 31, son of late Abdur Razzak of Kathalbaria Village in Puthia Upazila of the district, and Habibullah, 29, son of Baksu of Kutupalong Rohinga Camp under Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar.

This information was confirmed in a press release sent by RAB-5, Rajshahi CPSC, Mollapara camp on Monday afternoon.

The press release said on information, the elite force members arrested two persons along with the help while another escaped in the middle of the night.

RAB also said that Habibullah is a Rohingya man. He supplies yaba tablets to different parts of the country from Cox's Bazar.













