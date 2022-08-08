Video
Home Countryside

Elderly man dies of corona at RMCH

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 7: An elderly man died with the coronavirus symptoms while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city on Friday.
The hospital authority confirmed the information in a regular Corona-related bulletin on Saturday.
Deceased Digeneranath, 65, was a resident of Boalia Police Station area in the city.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said the deceased was undergoing treatment at the hospital with the coronavirus symptoms.
Some 12 people are currently undertaking treatment at the Covid Ward at the RMCH, the director added.


