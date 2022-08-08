Video
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills four in three districts

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman and two teenage boys have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Shariatpur, Rajbari and Natore, in two days.
SHARIATPUR: A woman was killed and her child injured by lightning strike in Naria Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Halima Akter, 24, wife of Miraz Hoassain, a resident of Atigaon Village.
Local and the deceased's family sources said thunderbolt struck Halima in the evening when she along with her minor son Shahin was walking around the riverbank nearby the house, which left her dead on the spot and the child injured.
The injured child is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
RAJBARI: A teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Kalukhali Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Asad Sheikh, 16, son of Bakkar Sheikh, a resident of Jamtalapara Village under Majbari Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that Asad was working in a field next to his house in the afternoon. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the boy seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Rajbari Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
NATORE: A man and his grandson have been killed after being struck by lightning in Singra Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased were identified as Amir Sheikh, and his sixth grader grandson Pappu, 14, residents of the upazila.
Jahedul Islam Bhola, chairman of Chowgram Union Parishad (UP) under the upazila, said the duos were struck by lightning while they were catching fish in a water body near their house in the evening. Both of them died on the spot.


