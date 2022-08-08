Video
Padma erosion threatens Hardinge Bridge

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Naresh Madhu

Erosion by the Padma River takes serious turn at Ishwardi. The photo was taken from Pakshi bridge area on Friday last.

Erosion by the Padma River takes serious turn at Ishwardi. The photo was taken from Pakshi bridge area on Friday last.

PABNA, Aug 7: Erosion by the Padma River is set to take serious turn in the district. The erosion started due to sudden water level swelling caused by two days' heavy rainfall.
According to local sources, the erosion appeared across areas around the Hardinge Bridge. In a span of seven days, erosion took place from the 3rd pillar (girder) to the 2nd pillar of the bridge. If the erosion continues, the river protection dam might be affected.
This bridge and Lalon Bridge are also likely to be damaged. Locals said such erosion was not seen in the last 40 years.
A visit on Friday (August 5) afternoon found an engine-run boat plying in the Pakshi bridge area. Because of big waves hitting banks, soil and sand were collapsing into the river bed.
Locals including older Mominur Rahman said, earlier the Padma River eroded the banks several times at the time of water-level fluctuation. Farmers Hafiz, 50, Niamat, 48, and Reason, 32, who cultivate fodder, said, they have not seen such erosion before.
Ibn Salam, a water meter reader of Water Development Board (WDB) at Pakshi Harding Bridge Point, said, the water in the Padma River has increased by more than two metres in the last 10 days.
The level of the water was 9.25cm on July 25, and it was 11.88cm on August 4 noon.  Every day the water level in the river is rising to 25-40cm on an average. Severe erosion has occurred in the Padma around the Hardinge Bridge.
Pakshi Railway Division's Bridge Engineer Najib Kawshar said, even if the surrounding area of the pillar under the Hardinge Bridge collapses in the river, there will be no damage to the bridge; because the pillars of the bridge have been installed by piling deep in the river.
"I have talked with the executive engineer of the WDB-Pabna for several times to prevent damage to the river protection dam," he added.
A design has been made to prevent the erosion after inspection of the river banks. The WDB has given assurance of taking steps to prevent the erosion.
Sarwar Jahan Sujan, executive engineer of the WDB-Pabna, said, geo-bags were dumped in the last year to prevent the erosion in the area around the Hardinge Bridge. "Now I came to know about the increase of the water level. If the water starts to decrease, necessary measures will be taken including geo-bag dumping," he added.
"There is no possibility of damage to the bridge or the river protection embankment," he maintained.


