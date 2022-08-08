Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 August, 2022, 10:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India launches its first SSLV-D1 rocket

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

NEW DELHI, Aug 7: Two satellites that were onboard the first flight of a new Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rocket got placed in an unstable orbit and are no longer usable, the space agency said, citing that the overall mission objectives of today's launch were not met.
"Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation. A committee would analyse and recommend. With the implementation of the recommendations, ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2," the space agency said in a series of tweets.
The update on the status of the mission came hours after it experienced data loss in the final phase of the flight.
Earlier, while speaking to NDTV, ex-ISRO chief Dr Madhavan Nair had said that the preliminary findings should be available in "few hours", calling the mission a complex one.
    -NDTV



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India launches its first SSLV-D1 rocket
FT says Western govts are alarmed over Turkey's deepening ties with Russia
Joe Biden's cornerstone climate and health bill
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession
Israel agrees proposed Gaza truce, Palestinians say talks ongoing
Biden to host White House Pacific island summit
Iran urges 'realistic' US Response to revive nuclear deal
N Korea calls Pelosi 'destroyer of international peace'


Latest News
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Govt forced to increase fuel price to keep economy stable: Razzak
Bangladesh to return to its normal pace soon: Tipu
Israel agrees proposed Gaza truce
Several firefighters missing after blaze in Cuban oil facility
Factories to remain closed for one day in week: Nasrul
WB to provide $300m to strengthen local urban institutions
Westerners have put us into the danger: PM’s Energy Advisor
Bangladesh suffer ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe after 9 years
Most Read News
Ukraine condemns Russian 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant
Chinese foreign minister's Bangladesh visit: Context and contingencies
24 dead in spiralling Gaza violence
Jafrin receives Business Leadership Awards from Shilpa Shetty
Turkey to pay for Russian gas in rubles: Erdogan
Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike in Gaza City
Soaring fuel price and automobile industry
Israeli airstrikes kill 31 Palestinians including 6 children in Gaza
Fuel price hike throws people into whirlwind
Little Boy, Fat Man still haunt world with horror
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft