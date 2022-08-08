India launches its first SSLV-D1 rocket

NEW DELHI, Aug 7: Two satellites that were onboard the first flight of a new Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rocket got placed in an unstable orbit and are no longer usable, the space agency said, citing that the overall mission objectives of today's launch were not met.

"Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation. A committee would analyse and recommend. With the implementation of the recommendations, ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2," the space agency said in a series of tweets.

The update on the status of the mission came hours after it experienced data loss in the final phase of the flight.

Earlier, while speaking to NDTV, ex-ISRO chief Dr Madhavan Nair had said that the preliminary findings should be available in "few hours", calling the mission a complex one.

-NDTV