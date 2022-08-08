Video
Monday, 8 August, 2022
Foreign News

FT says Western govts are alarmed over Turkey's deepening ties with Russia

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

Aug 7:  Western governments are increasingly alarmed about deepening economic ties between Turkey and Russia, warning of the mounting risk that Turkey could be hit by punitive retaliation if it helps Russia avoid sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Six western officials told the Financial Times that they were concerned about the pledge made on Friday by the Turkish and Russian leaders to expand their co-operation on trade and energy after a four-hour meeting in Sochi.
One EU official said that the 27-member bloc was monitoring Turkish-Russian co-operation "more and more closely", voicing concern that Turkey was "increasingly" becoming a platform for trade with Russia. Another described Turkey's behaviour towards Russia as "very opportunistic", adding: "We are trying to make the Turks pay attention to our concerns."
 Washington has warned repeatedly that it will hit countries that help Russia to evade sanctions with "secondary sanctions" that target violations beyond the US legal jurisdiction, however the EU has been more reticent about doing this.
 US deputy Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo met Turkish officials and Istanbul bankers in June to warn them not to become a conduit for illicit Russian money.
One senior western official suggested that countries could call on their companies and banks to pull out of Turkey if Erdo?an follows through on the commitments he set out on Friday - a highly unusual threat against a fellow Nato member state that could cripple the country's $800bn economy if foreign firms agreed to comply.
The official said nations that have imposed sanctions on Russia could act against Ankara by "calling on Western firms to either pull out of relationships in Turkey, or to shrink their relationships with Turkey, in light of the risk that would be created by Turkey expanding their relationship with Russia".
However that suggestion was dismissed by several other western officials, who questioned how it would work in practical and legal terms and whether it would be a good idea.
Turkey is deeply integrated into the western financial system and brands from Coca-Cola and Ford to Bosch and BP have longstanding and often highly profitable operations in the country.
"There are very significant economic interests that would probably fight hard against such negative actions," said one European official.     -REUTERS


