Foreign News

Joe Biden's cornerstone climate and health bill

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

US President Joe Biden disembarks from Marine One upon arrival at Cape Henlopen State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on August 7, for a trip to his beach home following his recovery from Covid. photo : AFP

US President Joe Biden disembarks from Marine One upon arrival at Cape Henlopen State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on August 7, for a trip to his beach home following his recovery from Covid. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Aug 7: After 18 months, a possible victory for Joe Biden's social and climate reform legislation seems within reach: Congress on Saturday began debating a revised version of the US president's cornerstone bill, the fruit of numerous compromises with those on his party's right.
Biden, who took office promising big reforms, is calling the bill "a game-changer for working families."
The legislation -- officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act -- includes $370 billion toward ambitious climate goals and $64 billion for health care.
That would make it the largest investment yet in clean energy by the United States, something that Biden has called "historic."
Despite yearly fires and deadly flooding in parts of the country, the climate crisis does not register high on the average household's list of concerns, falling below issues such as inflation or unemployment.
To garner support for their climate initiatives, Democrats sweetened the legislation with tax credits for producers and consumers of wind, solar and nuclear power.    -AFP


