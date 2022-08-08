Lewandowski faces 'huge challenge' at Barcelona

BARCELONA, AUG 7: Polish striker Robert Lewandowski said he was aware of the "huge challenge" which awaits him at Barcelona as he was presented at the Camp Nou on Friday a week before La Liga kicks off.

The 33-year-old, who signed last month from Bayern Munich for around 50 million euros, was unveiled as a Barcelona player alongside club president Joan Laporta.

"I am very proud to be here...it is a huge challenge, not just as a striker but also to push other players to give the best of themselves," he told a press conference.

"I know that recent times have not been easy for the club...but I know that I can be much better in the future with this team...we have enormous potential," he added.

Lewandowski joins Barcelona in the midst of a financial crisis yet although the club have racked up debts of almost one billion euros. -AFP













