BGB clinch Seishin ryu title

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) came out champions of the maiden Seishin ryu open Karate championship organised by the Bangladesh Karate Federation. 26 BGB participants took part in the recent event at Sheikh Russell Roller Scatting Complex in Dhaka and the BGB male karate team secured six gold, four silvers and seven bronzes while their women's counterparts sealed four gold, two silvers and nine bronze medals. BGB Director General Major General Shakil Ahmed, SPP, NSWC,AFWC, PFC handed over the medals among the winners on August 7 as the chief guest. photo: Observer DESK