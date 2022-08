U20 Boys return home safely

The under-20 boys' national football teams and officials returned Dhaka early morning on Sunday after finishing the SAFF Under-20 Championship in India. The boys became runners-up of the event for the third time after losing the final battle to India by 2-5 on Friday. All the matches of the five-nation event were played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in India's eastern state of Orissa. photo: BFF