Bangladesh lose series after another Raza-show



Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud (L) sucsesfully appeals for the dismissal of Zimbabwe's Takudzwanashe Kaitano (R) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on August 7, 2022. photo: AFP

Like previous match, Zimbabwe stand-in skipper Regis Chakabva, won the toss and decided to chase. Bangladesh openers welcomed the decision as they got a windy start from their opening pair combining skipper Tamim Iqbal and Anamul Haque Bijoy. Anamul promoted in the batting order since the regular opener Liton Das ruled out of the series sustaining injury. Tamim, Anamul pair slaughtered home bowlers to pile up 71 runs from 11 overs before Tamim's departure on 50 off 45 with 10 boundaries and one over boundary. It was the 55th ODI fifty for Tamim and 2nd in the series.

Bijoy however, was unlucky as Shanto's bowlers back drive against Tanaka Chivanga kissed the finger of the bowler before hitting the stumps and Bijoy was well away from the popping crease when he was batting on 20 off 25.

Nazmul Shanto, the man replaced Liton, came to bat at three and joined with Mushfiqur Rahim. Mushi got out cheaply on 25 off 31 but Shanto and fellow batter Mahmudullah were very luxurious in terms of producing dot balls. Shanto took 55 balls to manage 38 runs. Mahmudullah on the contrary, minimized the gap after the fifty, who had been batting with bellow 40 strike rate before his half century. Bangladesh produced 151 dots in a 300 ball game!

Afif Hossain's run-a-ball 41 and Miraz's 15 off 12 nevertheless, took Bangladesh close to 300. They posted 290 for nine as Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 80 off 84.

Sikandar Raza picked three for 23 while part-timer Wessly Madhevere took two for 29. Victor Nyauchi and Chivanga shared one wicket each.

Zimbabwe came to chase with five changes in the winning combination and were proven right as they mounted the target with five wickets at hand although they lost top four batters within 49 runs. The epic 201-run fifth wicket stand between Chakabva and Sikandar Raza picked hosts from the ashes. Chakabva got out on 102 off 75 hitting 10 boundaries and two over boundaries while Raza played his 2nd consecutive unbeaten century knock to blow away Bangladesh. He was on 117 off 127 in the 47.3 overs when Zimbabwe were on 291 for five to confirm the series win.

Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Miraz shared two wickets each for Bangladesh for 47 and 50 runs respectively while Taijul Islam picked the rest for 48 runs.

Raza named the Player of the Match for his all-round performances.

The 3rd and the last match of the series, also a dead rubber, is set for August 10.











