Padma Bank hands over welfare fund cheque

Deputy Managing Director and COO Zabed Amin, SEVP and CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan and FVP Kazi Najmuddin Md. Nafe and other senior officials of the bank were present at the cheque handing ceremony. Padma Bank handed over the cheque of welfare fund to the nominee of its late Executive Officer S. M. Jamil recently, says a press release.S. M. Jamil passed away on while an employee of Padma Bank.Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO of the bank handed over the cheque of approximately Tk. 22 lac to his nominee and mother Lutfun Nessa Begum at Padma Bank Gulshan Corporate Head Office.Deputy Managing Director and COO Zabed Amin, SEVP and CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan and FVP Kazi Najmuddin Md. Nafe and other senior officials of the bank were present at the cheque handing ceremony.