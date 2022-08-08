

Southeast Bank holds half-yearly business conference

Southeast Bank Limited also held a virtual discussion in remembrance of the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all the martyrs of 15th August in a befitting manner with due respect.

In this Conference, A virtual discussion highlighted on Bangabandhu's works and life and 1 minute standing silence was observed. Later a Dua program was conducted for eternal peace of great soul of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited presided over the discussion virtually.

Deputy Managing Directors, all Head of Branches, Bank's Regional Office In Charges, all the Managers of Sub Branches, all Divisional Heads and other Senior Executives of the Bank were also connected in the discussion virtually. In this Half Yearly conference reviewed elaborately the performance of the Bank and expressed its satisfaction.





