Monday, 8 August, 2022
Business

Banking Events

Jamuna Bank Securities Ltd now member of DSE

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Recently, Jamuna Bank Securities Ltd started its share trading activities as a member of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).  On this occasion, an inauguration ceremony was organized at the head office of Jamuna Bank Securities Ltd, says a press release.
Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the programme.
Directors of the Bank Kanutosh Majumder, Gazi Golam Murtoza and Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed were present as special guests.
Director of Jamuna Bank and Chairman of Jamuna Bank Securities Limited Md. Ismail Hossain Siraji presided over the programme.
Senior officials of Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Securities Limited, local dignitaries and customers were also present on the occasion.


