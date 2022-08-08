Video
Monday, 8 August, 2022
Business

Up to Tk 180 cashback on bKash payment for school-college fees

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

Students of leading educational institutions across the country can enjoy up to BDT 60 instant cashback every month and a total of BDT 180 in three months by paying fees through bKash. Besides ensuring convenient fee payment anytime from anywhere in the country, this campaign will facilitate them with more affordable fee payment experience, says a press release.
Starting from 1st August, the offer will be available till October 31, 2022 through bKash app and USSD code *247#. Students or their parents can avail a cashback of BDT 30 twice a month upon payment of minimum BDT 500 or more every time. This means, a total of BDT 60 in a month and highest BDT 180 during the campaign. Offer details and list of institutions can be found in this link - https://www.bkash.com/education_campaign_22.
Students of 27 educational institutions including Siddheswari Girls' School, Monipur High School, Bogura Cantonment Public School and College, Rangpur Cantonment Public School and College, Rajshahi Cantonment Public School and College, Mohammadpur Preparatory School and College, Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Govt. Titumir College, Govt. Bangla College, Ideal College Dhanmondi and Jashore Cantonment College can avail the cashback offer on admission, academic and tuition fee payment through bKash.
To pay fees through bKash app, students need to select 'Education Fee' icon from the home screen and select their institution from the list. In next step, they need to enter relevant information such as Student ID, bill period, payment type, contact number etc. and proceed to payment with bKash PIN. While making first payment, they can save their account credentials for next payment in fewer steps.
Upon successful payment, students will get confirmation notification. They can download and save the environment-friendly digital receipt for future need or record-keeping. They can also find digital receipts of last one year by tapping on "View Receipts" option.


