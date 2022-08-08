Stocks break 5-day gaining streak

Stocks broke a five-day gaining streak on Sunday as dominant small investors booked profit on the previous gains, pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE).

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid 8 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 6,304. Turnover declined to Tk 1,117 crore from the previous day's Tk 1,190 crore.

The CASPI, all share price index of the CSE dropped 5 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 18,534. At the CSE, 112 stocks advanced, 120 fell and 49 were unchanged.

