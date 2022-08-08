Deposits in non-bank financial institution fall

Non-bank financial institution (NBFI) sector woes have aggravated as classified loans and liabilities of the NBFIs continued soaring while deposits, total assets and profitability kept falling in the January-March period, according to a Bangladesh Bank (BB) report.

The central bank made the observation in its Quarterly Financial Stability Assessment Report (January-March, 2022). Currently, 35 NBFIs are operating in the country. The NBFIs manifested declining performance in the January-March quarter, the report said.

The liabilities to assets ratio stood at 92.3 per cent at March-end 2022, which is 40 basis points higher than the previous quarter. The ratio was 86 per cent in September 2019. The total classified loans and leases stood at Tk 14,232 crore at the end of March 2022 from Tk 13,017 crore at the end of December 2021. The total NPL (non-performing loan) of the NBFI sector was around Tk 6,000 crore at the end of December 2019.

The ratio of classified loans and leases increased to 20.63 per cent at March-end 2022, which is 1.30 percentage points higher than that of the previous quarter and 5.17 percentage points higher than that of March-end 2021.

The total assets, including earning assets, fixed assets and cash and liquid assets of FIs, contracted compared to that in the previous quarter.

At March-end 2022, the total assets of the financial institutions amounted to Tk 78,574 crore after a decline of 12.36 per cent from that of Tk 89,656 crore in the previous quarter (September-December, 2021). The 12.36-per cent decrease in the total assets in the period reviewed compared with the preceding period is largely attributed to a decrease in cash and liquid assets, earning assets and fixed assets by 5.82 per cent, 6.75 per cent and 0.09 per cent respectively.

Cash and liquid assets as well as earning assets dropped by Tk 5,210 crore and Tk 6,050 crore respectively.

Borrowings, deposits and capital dipped by Tk 9,580 crore, Tk 1,340 crore and Tk 1,210 crore respectively compared with that in the previous quarter.

Experts said that depositors and lenders turned away from the NBFIs due to several cases of incapability of giving money back to the depositors and lenders.

So, cash flow declined massively in the sector that caused serious problem in continuing business operation smoothly. The profitability of the NBFIs decreased sharply in the January-March period against that of the preceding quarter.

In the January-March period, the return on assets and return on equity stood at -0.93 per cent and - 12.03 per cent respectively compared with -0.23 per cent and -2.79 per cent respectively in the previous quarter. Sources of fund of the NBFIs also sank as deposits, capital and borrowings fell. Compared with that in the previous quarter, the share of borrowing and capital decreased by 8.6 and 0.4 percentage points respectively.

Moreover, the financial institutions' classified loans and leases ratio increased by 1.30 percentage points to 20.63 per cent at March-end 2022 compared with that in the previous quarter.



