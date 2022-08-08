People urged to accept fuel price hike for better days ahead

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged the consumers, users and people of the country to accept the temporary increase in fuel prices while waiting for the good day.

He made this call while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on "Bangabandhu's economic and trade thinking" on Sunday at FBCCI Auditorium in the capital. Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex body of businessmen, organized on the occasion of the 47th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

FBCCI President Jasim Uddin in the seminar chaired by, Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and eminent economist, read the main article.

Prime Minister's Advisor on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman was present as a special guest.

DCCI president Rizwan Rahman, former president of MCCI Barrister Nihad Kabir, former member of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Mostafa Abid Khan, former executive director of Bangladesh Bank Mahfuzur Rahman and former commerce secretary Shubashish Basu spoke in the panel discussion in the seminar.

Regarding the increase in the price of fuel, Tipu Munshi said, "There is no doubt that people will suffer if the price of fuel increases. Costs will increase. Many will have many problems. But this suffering is temporary. This decision has to be taken because of the global reality. But our good day is very near. Sometimes you have to accept a little pain while waiting for that good day."

Meanwhile, diesel and kerosene prices were increased by Tk 34 per litre on Friday. According to the new prices, one litre of diesel and kerosene will be bought at Tk 114.

On the other hand, the price of octane has been increased by Tk 46 per liter. Now the price of octane per liter is Tk 135. Apart from this, the price of petrol has been increased by Tk 44 per litre. Tk 130 per litre of fuel from now.

The Commerce Minister said, "Elections are approaching. There are many conspiracies going on. The opposition is looking for various issues. All the noise is being raised about the cost of Padma Bridge being high. There is a lot of talk about high fuel prices. Various attempts are being made to change the power. This cycle of opportunity-seeking continues during elections. But we have to be careful.

"Bangladesh is identified as a role model for development in the world. In the context of the Ukraine-Russia war, the developed countries are now going through a bad time. It has also affected Bangladesh," he added.

Salman F Rahman addressed the country's business community and said, "The price has gone up a bit. However, the government has already taken all kinds of steps to overcome this situation. His results have started coming. We expect the central bank's reserve situation to improve by next December and the value of the dollar against the rupee to stabilize."



