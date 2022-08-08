Fuel price hike to have negative impact on economy: DCCI

This increase of fuel oil prices will have a negative impact on the economy as a whole as well as the lifestyle of the vast people of the country. The diesel, kerosene, petrol and octane prices were in the domestic market from 42.5 per cent to 52 per cent at a time when oil prices were falling in world market.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) gave this opinion in a circular sent to the media on Sunday.

The circular said: "We are all aware that after the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic subsided, our economy was witnessing a reflection of revival with a pick-up in business and investment. In this situation, the increase in the price of gas in June this year and the government's decision to suddenly increase the prices of diesel, kerosene, petrol and octane at a significant rate without any prior announcement on August 5 will increase the overall price inflation by increasing the price of daily necessities and increasing the cost in the transport sector. This will bring down suffering in the life of common people."

It said due to the abnormal increase in the price of energy in the international market, the production of electricity based on imported energy is being disrupted. Due to which the domestic industries are not able to continue the normal production process due to lack of necessary electricity. Which may affect the export trade.

"Especially the increase in the price of diesel at an abnormal rate and the recent decision to increase the price of urea fertilizer by about Tk 6 per kg will put pressure on our agriculture sector. However, this sector makes an important contribution to our GDP and creates maximum employment opportunities at the marginal level."

According to DCCI, the increase in fuel prices will further increase the cost of production and transportation of our products in the industry. This will increase the cost of business and the price of goods may also increase. As a result, Bangladesh will fall further behind in global trade competition and local and foreign investment will be discouraged.



