Business Event

International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCB) Secretary General Ataur Rahman and Workshop Resource Person and Senior Vice President of Mutual Trust Bank ATM Nesarul Hoque along with participants at a daylong Workshop on International Trade Payment and Finance-Practice, compliance, operations and Legal analysis, pose for photographs in Chattogram on Saturday. A total of 80 participants from 29 Banks and 3 from KAFCO attended the Workshop.