

7-day Epic Properties Housing Fair begins in Ctg

Chairman of Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) M Zahirul Alam Dubash inaugurated the "Epic Monsoon Blast 2022" fair by cutting the ribbon and cake as chief guest.

Epic Properties Ltd. Chairman Engineer S M Lokman Kabir, Managing Director Engineer S M Abu Sufian, Director Engineer Anwar Hossain and invited guests were present on the occasion.

Zahirul Alam said he hopes that Epic Properties will play a more progressive role in the urban development and housing industry to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.

Epic Properties managing director engineer S M Abu Sufian said in the opening speech, apart from modern urbanization, the organization is building projects with all the modern facilities keeping in mind the needs of the customers. He urged everyone to visit the fair to know about their projects.

BRAC Bank, Bank Asia and DBH were financial partners in the fair. The fair will run till August 12 from 10 am to 7 pm every day.



CHATTOGRAM, August 7: A week-long housing fair of Epic Properties Ltd. condominium project "SA Siddiqui Park '' started at Chanmari Road in Lalkhan Bazar of the city on Saturday.Chairman of Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) M Zahirul Alam Dubash inaugurated the "Epic Monsoon Blast 2022" fair by cutting the ribbon and cake as chief guest.Epic Properties Ltd. Chairman Engineer S M Lokman Kabir, Managing Director Engineer S M Abu Sufian, Director Engineer Anwar Hossain and invited guests were present on the occasion.Zahirul Alam said he hopes that Epic Properties will play a more progressive role in the urban development and housing industry to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.Epic Properties managing director engineer S M Abu Sufian said in the opening speech, apart from modern urbanization, the organization is building projects with all the modern facilities keeping in mind the needs of the customers. He urged everyone to visit the fair to know about their projects.BRAC Bank, Bank Asia and DBH were financial partners in the fair. The fair will run till August 12 from 10 am to 7 pm every day.