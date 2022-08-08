Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 August, 2022, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

7-day Epic Properties Housing Fair begins in Ctg

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

7-day Epic Properties Housing Fair begins in Ctg

7-day Epic Properties Housing Fair begins in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, August 7: A week-long housing fair of Epic Properties Ltd. condominium project "SA Siddiqui Park '' started at Chanmari Road in Lalkhan Bazar of the city on Saturday.
Chairman of Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) M Zahirul Alam Dubash inaugurated the "Epic Monsoon Blast 2022" fair by cutting the ribbon and cake as chief guest.
Epic Properties Ltd. Chairman Engineer S M Lokman Kabir, Managing Director Engineer S M Abu Sufian, Director Engineer Anwar Hossain and invited guests were present on the occasion.
Zahirul Alam said he hopes that Epic Properties will play a more progressive role in the urban development and housing industry to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.
Epic Properties managing director engineer S M Abu Sufian said in the opening speech, apart from modern urbanization, the organization is building projects with all the modern facilities keeping in mind the needs of the customers. He urged everyone to visit the fair to know about their projects.
BRAC Bank, Bank Asia and DBH were financial partners in the fair. The  fair will run till August 12 from 10 am to 7 pm every day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank hands over welfare fund cheque
Southeast Bank holds half-yearly business conference
Jamuna Bank Securities Ltd now member of DSE
Up to Tk 180 cashback on bKash payment for school-college fees
Stocks break 5-day gaining streak
Deposits in non-bank financial institution fall
People urged to accept fuel price hike for better days ahead
Fuel price hike to have negative impact on economy: DCCI


Latest News
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Govt forced to increase fuel price to keep economy stable: Razzak
Bangladesh to return to its normal pace soon: Tipu
Israel agrees proposed Gaza truce
Several firefighters missing after blaze in Cuban oil facility
Factories to remain closed for one day in week: Nasrul
WB to provide $300m to strengthen local urban institutions
Westerners have put us into the danger: PM’s Energy Advisor
Bangladesh suffer ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe after 9 years
Most Read News
Ukraine condemns Russian 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant
Chinese foreign minister's Bangladesh visit: Context and contingencies
24 dead in spiralling Gaza violence
Jafrin receives Business Leadership Awards from Shilpa Shetty
Turkey to pay for Russian gas in rubles: Erdogan
Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike in Gaza City
Soaring fuel price and automobile industry
Israeli airstrikes kill 31 Palestinians including 6 children in Gaza
Fuel price hike throws people into whirlwind
Little Boy, Fat Man still haunt world with horror
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft