Monday, 8 August, 2022, 10:16 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

GBES enhances its footprint into BD

GBES Asia Ltd, a company operating from Hong Kong, represented by former Haier India founder and Whole Time Director, Pranay Dhabhai, organised a ''Technical Symposium on VRV'' recently at Hotel Westin, Dhaka, to introduce the high energy efficient VRV Air conditioning from Daikin, the World's Leader in VRV segment, with over 50% share of market, across the Globe, says a press release.
Daikin Industries, Japan is the inventor of VRV technology to the world and has been supplying its HVAC solutions from its multiple manufacturing units across the globe, such as Thailand, Italy, Malaysia, India, China, Japan and USA. This seminar witnessed participation from over 170 guests, who not only engaged deeply with Daikin management, but also were quite surprised to know the many capabilities of VRV systems.
Pranay Dhabhai, Managing Director and CEO of GBES Asia Ltd (representative of Daikin for Bangladesh), mentioned that "with an aggressive plan that GBES is undertaking for positioning Daikin in Bangladesh, there is no reason why we cannot target to achieve leadership position in Bangladesh. I see immense opportunity and possibility to grow GBES Asia Limited into Bangladesh's Preferred Airconditioning Solution Provider with Daikin and in near future, will aim to replicate Global Playbook into Bangladesh to ensure Daikin wins big and is able to realize its vision of becoming a leader in Bangladesh.  
Daikin Airconditioning India Private Limited Team was represented by its Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Toshiharu Tsurumaru, who communicated to the august gathering the intent behind Daikin's leadership goals and the steps we can possibly undertake jointly to realize its mission.
He further stated that "Daikin is the leading innovator and provider of advanced high-quality air-conditioning solutions for residential commercial and industrial application and has state of the art products suitable for Bangladesh and us being technology leaders, we will soon enjoy the rightful position that we have in all other markets where Daikin operates in".
Other members,  Jayant Jawa, General Manager of Exports Business from India, Francis Louis, Country Manager of Bangladesh, Snehashish Kumar, Deputy General Manager, and Mr. Agnideep Baidya, VRV Business Development Manager for Bangladesh were all in attendance at the event, and Mr. Jawa reiterated Daikin's commitment to the region, and stated that The Best Is Yet to Come.


« PreviousNext »

