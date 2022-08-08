Video
New e-commerce site ohsogo.com launched

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak (5th from left) speaking as the chief guest at the launching of e-commerce site ohsogo.com at a city hotel, recently.

An e-commerce site of international beauty and personal care brands, ohsogo.com started its journey officially recently, with the promise of 100% authentic products and the fastest delivery service.
This new e-commerce site launched unofficially iin April last, gained popularity from the starting, and now the site is bringing new international authentic products every day. The authenticity of products, cash on delivery, free delivery of products inside Dhaka city, or delivery in just one day has made this site unique.
The official launching ceremony was held luxuriously in a five-star hotel in Dhaka city. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister, ICT Division, was the chief guest of the ceremony. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Tahsan, Mehjabeen, Nirob, social media influencer and beauty bloggers- Ashfi Onadi, Linda, Barisha Haque, Ishaya, hair stylist- Kamrul, other key officials of OhSoGo were present there.
One of the investors of ohsogo.com is Venturi Partners, a consumer-focused investment platform that helps entrepreneurs in consumer-focused brand building. In the ceremony, Rishika Chanda, the Managing Director of Venturi Partners said, "The current growth in the economy of Bangladesh, especially in the skin and personal care industry, and the investment-friendly environment of the Bangladesh government inspired us to invest with ohsogo.com.''
Introducing the new e-commerce site, Zahidul Islam, COO of ohsogo.com said, "Like the countries of the world, there is a huge demand for beauty and personal care products in our country. But even paying high prices, our customers are not always getting authentic international products. ohsogo.com is a marketplace providing 100% authentic products. Customers can get the product all over the country at the very convenient price at shortest possible time."


