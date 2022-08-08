

Nagad honours its Distributor Sales Officers

To celebrate their achievements, Postal Department's Mobile Financial Service Nagad organized a grand event at a five-star hotel in the capital, recently. The objective of the campaign was to encourage DSOs and Uddoktas across the country to expand the services of Nagad in order to bring the marginal population from rural regions under financial inclusion.

During the special event, Nagad awarded a total of 28 best DSOs from different regions of the country. Through this, Nagad has organized the first such grand event for DSOs in the country's MFS industry.

The event was attended by Tanvir A Mishuk, the Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited, Among Executive directors of Nagad, Niaz Morshed Elite, Md. Shafayet Alam, Maruful Islam Jhalak and Mohammad Aminul Haque along with other top officials of the organization. Tanvir A Mishuk, the Managing Director of Nagad, handed over the awards and crests to the 28 best DSOs for their exceptional performances.

As part of the daylong event, a special luncheon and a discussion session were held for the DSOs at Nagad's head office, prior to the Gala Night. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Sales Officer of Nagad, welcomed the DSOs and conducted the session.

The campaign titled 'Aurjon o Bijoyullash' was launched in February 2022. The top 28 DSOs were selected and awarded based on their outstanding achievements during the two-month campaign. In addition, Nagad gave attractive prizes to 750 best DSOs and more than 5000 best 'Uddoktas' across the regions every 10 days during the campaign. Later, a special program was arranged for the top 28 DSOs.

The 28 awardees are Md. Sabbir Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Md. Mahmudul Hasan from Dhaka North; Mohammad Shanto, Md. Rashedul Islam, Akram Hossain from of Dhaka South; Md. Sadman, Jibo Sadhan Chakma, Md. Raihan from Chattogram; Aslam Hossain, Md. Mirajul Islam, Md. Rana Hamid from Khulna; Md. Anayet, Mr. Jahirul, Meer Ridoy Ali from Barisal; Sohel Miah from Sylhet, Rajon Kumar Dash Rony, Parvez Ahmed, Md. Golam Mostafa from Bogra; Momin Miah, Md. Easyn Arafat, Arif Hossain from Cumilla, Suja, Jihad Hasan Sunny, Ataur Rahman Shanto from Mymensingh Shree Shuvo Ray, Md. Rayhanul Haque and Tapos Chandra Roy from Rangpur.

In his speech, Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad said, "In just three years, Nagad has acquired 6.5 crore customers, and the individuals who have contributed the most to this achievement are our regional employees. Today, Nagad has established itself as one of the best MFS service providers in the country; as a result of their unwavering efforts. I am honored to recognize their work on this special day."

In addition to presenting awards to the top 28 DSOs, Nagad arranged a spectacular gala dinner and cultural program during the grand occasion.









