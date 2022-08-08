

IFIL gets Mosharaf Hossain as MD and CEO

Before joining IFIL, he was the Managing Director & CEO of First Finance Limited. Hossain started his career with Uttara Bank Ltd. as a probationary officer in 1987 after obtaining M.Com degree in Accounting from Dhaka University.

In his 32-year-long career in Uttara bank, Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain held important positions like Additional Managing Director, Chief Risk Officer, Head of Credit, Zonal Head, Branch Manager, In-Charge of local Office. He participated in many professional trainings, workshops and seminars at home and abroad. He is a Diploma Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh.





















