BRAC Bank to give education loan to students’ guardians of DIU

To provide education loan to the financially disabled guardians of the students of Daffodil International University (DIU) a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Agami (A Complete Range of Student Banking Services) sub site of BRAC BANK and Daffodil International University recently, says a press release.Professor Dr. M Lutfar Rahman, Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. S.M. Mahbub Ul Haque Majumder, Mr. Mominul Haque Majumder, Treasurer andDr. Mohammed Nadir Bin Ali, Registrar (Acting) were present during signing ceremony on behalf of Daffodil International University.On the other hand Md. Mohuiul Islam; Head of Retail Banking, Md. Monirul Islam Rony; Head of Retail Lending and Mehruba Reza; Head of Women Banking Segment Tara were present behalf of BRAC Bank.Daffodil International University make arrangement of this loan facilities for its students to continue their higher studies amid coronavirus pandemic. Apart from taking loan, students also would be able to apply for regular scholarship and waiver.Daffodil International University sets an example in Bangladesh to provide education loan to it students in the post pandemic. University authorities believe, the education loan will ease students' life smooth and tension free. University has been providing various financial benefits and facilities including scholarship to the students since its foundation.