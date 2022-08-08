Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 August, 2022, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank to give education loan to students’ guardians of DIU

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Business Desk

BRAC Bank to give education loan to students’ guardians of DIU

BRAC Bank to give education loan to students’ guardians of DIU

To provide education loan to the financially disabled guardians of the students of Daffodil International University (DIU) a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Agami (A Complete Range of Student Banking Services) sub site of BRAC BANK and Daffodil International University recently, says a press release.
Professor Dr. M Lutfar Rahman, Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. S.M. Mahbub Ul Haque Majumder, Mr. Mominul Haque Majumder, Treasurer and
Dr. Mohammed Nadir Bin Ali, Registrar (Acting) were present during signing ceremony on behalf of Daffodil International University.On the other hand Md. Mohuiul Islam; Head of Retail Banking, Md. Monirul Islam Rony; Head of Retail Lending and Mehruba Reza; Head of Women Banking Segment Tara were present behalf of BRAC Bank.
Daffodil International University make arrangement of this loan facilities for its students to continue their higher studies amid coronavirus pandemic. Apart from taking loan, students also would be able to apply for regular scholarship and waiver.
Daffodil International University sets an example in Bangladesh to provide education loan to it students in the post pandemic. University authorities believe, the education loan will ease students' life smooth and tension free. University has been providing various financial benefits and facilities including scholarship to the students since its foundation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank hands over welfare fund cheque
Southeast Bank holds half-yearly business conference
Jamuna Bank Securities Ltd now member of DSE
Up to Tk 180 cashback on bKash payment for school-college fees
Stocks break 5-day gaining streak
Deposits in non-bank financial institution fall
People urged to accept fuel price hike for better days ahead
Fuel price hike to have negative impact on economy: DCCI


Latest News
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Govt forced to increase fuel price to keep economy stable: Razzak
Bangladesh to return to its normal pace soon: Tipu
Israel agrees proposed Gaza truce
Several firefighters missing after blaze in Cuban oil facility
Factories to remain closed for one day in week: Nasrul
WB to provide $300m to strengthen local urban institutions
Westerners have put us into the danger: PM’s Energy Advisor
Bangladesh suffer ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe after 9 years
Most Read News
Ukraine condemns Russian 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant
Chinese foreign minister's Bangladesh visit: Context and contingencies
24 dead in spiralling Gaza violence
Jafrin receives Business Leadership Awards from Shilpa Shetty
Turkey to pay for Russian gas in rubles: Erdogan
Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike in Gaza City
Soaring fuel price and automobile industry
Israeli airstrikes kill 31 Palestinians including 6 children in Gaza
Fuel price hike throws people into whirlwind
Little Boy, Fat Man still haunt world with horror
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft