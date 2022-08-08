Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 August, 2022, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei enrolls 60 graduates to give Cloud solutions in BD

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Business Desk

Huawei enrolls 60 graduates to give Cloud solutions in BD

Huawei enrolls 60 graduates to give Cloud solutions in BD

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited has recently completed the recruitment of 60 fresh graduates for its Cloud and Digital Power team to provide diversified Digital Power and Cloud solutions to the people of the country.
With a intention to creating opportunities for the youth to work in the ICT sector so that they can contribute for the betterment of the country, Huawei came up with the idea of recruiting fresh graduates, says a press release.
The process started in June and around 2,500 applicants applied for the vacant positions. It was a very good opportunity for the graduates who have no prior work experience. Finally, 60 people (30 for Cloud and 30 for Digital Power) have been onboarded.
MD Tansi Islam, a new recruit in Huawei Cloud Team, said about this opportunity, "It's really amazing that I have got the opportunity to work with the leading global ICT infrastructure provider Huawei and learn from the experts. I have already attended some training sessions and gathered useful knowledge from those. Knowledge and skills that I am learning here will, I believe, help me in my future endeavors to do something for the welfare of the industry and the country."
After realizing Digital Bangladesh dream, Bangladesh is now moving towards materializing Smart Bangladesh vision. To make this happen, Bangladesh needs to harness the power of innovative digital services like Cloud and green power solutions. Huawei Bangladesh is committed to helping the country achieve its goals through its innovative cloud and power solutions.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank hands over welfare fund cheque
Southeast Bank holds half-yearly business conference
Jamuna Bank Securities Ltd now member of DSE
Up to Tk 180 cashback on bKash payment for school-college fees
Stocks break 5-day gaining streak
Deposits in non-bank financial institution fall
People urged to accept fuel price hike for better days ahead
Fuel price hike to have negative impact on economy: DCCI


Latest News
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Govt forced to increase fuel price to keep economy stable: Razzak
Bangladesh to return to its normal pace soon: Tipu
Israel agrees proposed Gaza truce
Several firefighters missing after blaze in Cuban oil facility
Factories to remain closed for one day in week: Nasrul
WB to provide $300m to strengthen local urban institutions
Westerners have put us into the danger: PM’s Energy Advisor
Bangladesh suffer ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe after 9 years
Most Read News
Ukraine condemns Russian 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant
Chinese foreign minister's Bangladesh visit: Context and contingencies
24 dead in spiralling Gaza violence
Jafrin receives Business Leadership Awards from Shilpa Shetty
Turkey to pay for Russian gas in rubles: Erdogan
Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike in Gaza City
Soaring fuel price and automobile industry
Israeli airstrikes kill 31 Palestinians including 6 children in Gaza
Fuel price hike throws people into whirlwind
Little Boy, Fat Man still haunt world with horror
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft