

Huawei enrolls 60 graduates to give Cloud solutions in BD

With a intention to creating opportunities for the youth to work in the ICT sector so that they can contribute for the betterment of the country, Huawei came up with the idea of recruiting fresh graduates, says a press release.

The process started in June and around 2,500 applicants applied for the vacant positions. It was a very good opportunity for the graduates who have no prior work experience. Finally, 60 people (30 for Cloud and 30 for Digital Power) have been onboarded.

MD Tansi Islam, a new recruit in Huawei Cloud Team, said about this opportunity, "It's really amazing that I have got the opportunity to work with the leading global ICT infrastructure provider Huawei and learn from the experts. I have already attended some training sessions and gathered useful knowledge from those. Knowledge and skills that I am learning here will, I believe, help me in my future endeavors to do something for the welfare of the industry and the country."

After realizing Digital Bangladesh dream, Bangladesh is now moving towards materializing Smart Bangladesh vision. To make this happen, Bangladesh needs to harness the power of innovative digital services like Cloud and green power solutions. Huawei Bangladesh is committed to helping the country achieve its goals through its innovative cloud and power solutions.















