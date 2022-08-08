6 Turkish, 11 BD firms form Bangladesh-Turkiye Business Forum

Six Turkish and 11 Bangladeshi companies recently joined hands to set up the new Bangladesh-Turkiye Business Forum (BTBF) at a meeting hosted by the Turkish embassy in Dhaka.

The forum will boost support for bilateral trade, investments and cultural exchanges and act as an advocacy platform promoting bilateral ties. BTBF will soon be legally constituted.

Rubana Huq Managing Director of Mohammadi Group and Vice Chancellor of Asian University for Women (AUW) was elected chairperson of BTBF, which will have working groups on trade, investment and cultural activities. A research and data cell within its secretariat will cultivate collaboration with experts and relevant institutions, the Turkish embassy said in a statement.

Turkish Ambassadors in Dhaka will be patrons of BTBF while Honorary Consul Generals of Turkiye in Bangladesh will be honorary members of the executive board, the statement added.

Gender balance will be encouraged in the membership and leadership structure of BTBF, according to Bangla media reports.

A BTBF delegation is planning to visit Turkiye in September to meet Turkish government and business representatives and explore collaboration opportunities.

The other founding members of BTBF are : Co-Chairperson Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Chairman of the EC of board of AK Khan & Co Ltd; Deputy Chairperson Kazi Zahedul Hasan, Founder and Managing Director of Kazi Farms Group; Secretary General Ercu?ment Polat, CEO of the United Aygaz LPG Ltd; Alihussain Akberali, Chairman of BSRM; Anjan Chowdhury, key stakeholder of Square Group; Abul Khair Litu, Chairman of Bengal Group Ltd and founder of Bengal Foundation; Enayetullah Khan, founder and Managing Director of Cosmos Group; Mohamed Haniffa Mohamed Fairoz, CEO and Managing Director of Singer Bangladesh Ltd; Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, Chairman and Managing Director of United Group; Mirza Salman Ispahani, Chairman and Managing Director of MM Ispahani Ltd; Sk Nasir Uddin, Chairman of Akij Group; Emrah Karaca, Country Manager of Turkish Airlines in Bangladesh; Hakan Alt?n???k, Director of Technology and Innovation at Arelik; Mehmet Y?ld?z, Administrative and Financial Specialist at NKY Architects & Engineers; Muhammed a?r? nal, Construction Coordinator at EP?K Holding, and zgr Trk, country director of LCWaikiki.

Rubana Huq, following her election as the BTBF chairperson, said: "May this forum strengthen bilateral ties, expedite connections and optimise potential. The business to business and people to people connect will surely offer more opportunities to explore at both our ends."

Salahuddin Kasem Khan, as the BTBF Co-chairperson and Honorary Consul General of Trkiye in Chattogram, said: "The Forum is significant as some of the oldest and largest corporates of Bangladesh and Trkiye are represented."

"Since both are members of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Bangladesh can evolve as a hub for Turkish companies in the Bay of Bengal region and Trkiye for Bangladeshi companies in the EU & the Central Asian regions."

Mustafa Osman Turan, Trkiye Ambassador to Bangladesh, has expressed his pleasure about the decision of the 17 Bangladeshi and Turkish companies to unite their forces for the mutual benefit of both of their countries.






















