

Bangladesh firm to invest $5.7 million in Ishwardi EPZ

They will invest US$ 5.7 million to produce 9 million kg of Textile Auxiliary Chemical like Green Acid, Wetting and Detergent, Green Soda, Cotton Levelling, Polyester Levelling, Softener, Silicon, Fixing, Wash Off, Stabilizer, Sequestering per annum. 121 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory, says a press release.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Lynpers Chemical Industries Ltd. signed an agreement to this effect recently at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Chairman of Lynpers Chemical Industries Ltd. Md. Rofiqul Islam Mondal signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam of BEPZA and Managing Director of Lynpers Chemical Industries Ltd. S. K. Rezwanul Haque were present during the signing ceremony.













