

BD, Nepalese arbitrators sign co-op deal

In terms of the Agreement, the Parties have agreed to establish a framework for the two organisations to work together towards the promotion of Arbitration and Mediation as a means for the peaceful settlement of international commercial disputes, BIAC said in a statement.

Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, the Parties will be able to exchange information and publications of mutual interest in the field of ADR and organise Seminars, Webinars, Symposia, Workshops, Conferences, Awareness and Training programmes relating to ADR and provide facilities and support towards resolution of Arbitration and Mediation cases.

During the Online Signing Ceremony, the Cooperation Agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of BIAC, Kaiser A. Chowdhury and the Managing Director of NIAC, Matrika Prasad Niraula on behalf of their respective organisations. Dr. Mukti Rijal, Chairperson, NIAC delivered his closing remarks in the signing ceremony. Ms. Mahbuba Rahman, General Manager, Ms Priyanka Roy, Assistant Counsel and Ms. Khushnuma Khan, Intern from BIAC and former Chief Judge of the High Court of Nepal, Keshari Raj Pandit, Director, former Judge of the High Court of Nepal, Binod Prasad Sharma, Director, Ms. Shreya Nepal, Executive Officer, Ms. Rabina Jangam, Intern from NIAC were present in the event.









