Over 3.08cr C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur div

RANGPUR, Aug 7: The total number of administered Covid-19 jabs rose to three crore eight lakh three thousand and 903 in Rangpur division with the inoculation of more 15,632 doses on Saturday. Health officials said, among the 15,632 doses of the jabs inoculated on Saturday, 400 jabs were administered as the first doses, 1,441 as the second doses and 13,791 as the booster doses.

"Till Saturday, a total of 1,35,71,147 people got the first doses of Covid-19 jabs, and of them, 1,29,86,342 got the second doses and 42,46,414 got the booster doses," Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam told BSS today.

Meanwhile, four fresh Covid-19 cases were diagnosed after testing 25 new samples at the positivity rate of 16 percent on Saturday in the division.

With the diagnosis of the four fresh cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 64,864 in the division.

The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients rose to 63,072 with the healing of one more patient during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am today in the division.

"However, the number of casualties remained steady at 1,289 as no new death was reported during the last 24 hours," Dr. Islam added. -BSS















