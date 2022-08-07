Video
Sunday, 7 August, 2022
Oil prices raised in BD, when falling in world market: BGMEA

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufactures and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said the price of oil is
decreasing in the world market, on the contrary, it has been increased in Bangladesh.
In this situation, it will be difficult for us to survive in the market. There will be heavy losses on old orders. Many factories will not be able to take new orders. As a result, they will be closed.
The BGMEA President told reporters on Saturday, hours after the fuel price hike.
He said, at the moment the factories are facing gang crisis, due power shortage for 5 to 6 hours a day due power load shedding. Because of this generator has to be used for 6 hours a day. As the use of generator increases, fuel oil has to be used more.
In this situation, the price hike of fuel oil is a big challenge for the garment sector. Because we have a lot of work orders. Now the orders would have to be implemented at a huge loss.
He also said that due to the increase in oil prices, bus and truck fares will increase. The price of goods will also increase. As a result, there will be no option but to close the factory to reduce the losses. For this reason, the government should consider increasing the price of fuel oil.
The BGMEA President said: "Our economy is dependent on foreign exchange and  82 per cent of the export earnings last year came through the apparel sector. Due to this, the inflation has not increased as much as we feared. But if the price of fuel increases again, it will be difficult for us to survive in the world market. For the sake of the country's economy, the price of oil should have been kept stable, even if it was subsidized if necessary at the moment."
The export revenue target set for this year may not be achieved due to increase in fuel prices. Old orders will incur huge losses and we can't go into new production.
The government on Friday midnight increased diesel and kerosene by Tk 34 to Tk 114 per liter, the price of petrol was increased by Tk 44 to Tk 130 and the price of octane has been increased by Tk 46 to Tk 135.



« PreviousNext »

