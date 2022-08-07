Ctg people pushed into anarchy on roads after fuel price hike



City-dwellers, especially the working people, are facing great difficulties amid lack of public transport as transport owners halted transportation service in the city due to a sudden hike in fuel price. The photo was taken from Sayedabad on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The transport strike since morning heightened commuters' sufferings.

When the commuters opted for alternative vehicles, they had to pay exorbitant fare. As a result, in most places of the city, a huge numbers of people were seen waiting for transport for a long time.

Some people went to their destinations by motorbikes, rickshaws, CNG auto-rickshaws, and private cars after paying higher fare.

The Chattogram Metropolitan Transport owners decided to continue their strike till the adjustment of fuel price hike with transport fare.

Meanwhile, at around 2 pm, the transport owners withdrew the strike.

Belayet Hussain President of Chattogram Metropolitan Transport Owners Association asked the employees to get back on the streets to reduce the sufferings of the people.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka transport owners will sit with the BRTA to adjust the fare with fuel price-hike. Besides, the movement of passenger buses remained suspended in all highways of Chattogram district on Saturday. The prices of diesel and kerosene have been increased by 42.5 percent to Tk 114 per litre by the government. Petrol price has been fixed at Tk 130 a litre, a 51.16 percent jump.

Octane costs Tk 135, or 51.68 percent higher than the previous rate.

The decisions came into effect Friday midnight, the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said in a notice.

Many private cars are powered by CNG, but motorcycles are fuelled by octane or petrol, while diesel price hike directly affect bus, truck and covered-van fares, launch and fishing trawlers. The fuel price hike will inevitably increase prices of commodities.

Diesel price hike will raise the cost of running power plants or generators, affecting production at factories. Bangladesh is likely to raise energy prices amid global shock. Many refuelling stations in Chattogram also stopped selling oil immediately after the announcement.













CHATTOGRAM, Aug 6: The people of Chattogram witnessed a horrible situation in transport sector on Saturday following a wildcat strike of the public transport.The transport strike since morning heightened commuters' sufferings.When the commuters opted for alternative vehicles, they had to pay exorbitant fare. As a result, in most places of the city, a huge numbers of people were seen waiting for transport for a long time.Some people went to their destinations by motorbikes, rickshaws, CNG auto-rickshaws, and private cars after paying higher fare.The Chattogram Metropolitan Transport owners decided to continue their strike till the adjustment of fuel price hike with transport fare.Meanwhile, at around 2 pm, the transport owners withdrew the strike.Belayet Hussain President of Chattogram Metropolitan Transport Owners Association asked the employees to get back on the streets to reduce the sufferings of the people.Meanwhile, the Dhaka transport owners will sit with the BRTA to adjust the fare with fuel price-hike. Besides, the movement of passenger buses remained suspended in all highways of Chattogram district on Saturday. The prices of diesel and kerosene have been increased by 42.5 percent to Tk 114 per litre by the government. Petrol price has been fixed at Tk 130 a litre, a 51.16 percent jump.Octane costs Tk 135, or 51.68 percent higher than the previous rate.The decisions came into effect Friday midnight, the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said in a notice.Many private cars are powered by CNG, but motorcycles are fuelled by octane or petrol, while diesel price hike directly affect bus, truck and covered-van fares, launch and fishing trawlers. The fuel price hike will inevitably increase prices of commodities.Diesel price hike will raise the cost of running power plants or generators, affecting production at factories. Bangladesh is likely to raise energy prices amid global shock. Many refuelling stations in Chattogram also stopped selling oil immediately after the announcement.