Bus fare goes up by 22pc in long-distance, 16pc within city: BRTA

The government has increased bus fare by 0.40 paisa (22pc) in long route and 0.35 paisa (16pc) in Dhaka city service along with other cities on Saturday night to adjust with the sudden price hike of all types of fuel oil announced on Friday midnight.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) set the new fare at a meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Road Transport

Owners Association at the BRTA Chairman office at Banani in the capital. The meeting began at 5:20pm on Saturday.

After the meeting BRTA Chairman Noor Mohammad Mazumder came with the declaration in front of the media.

He said, "In long route bus fare was Tk1.80 per kilometer now the increased fare is Tk 2.20 by increasing 22 per cent. In city area bus fare was Tk 2.15 per kilometer now it is Tk 2.50 by increasing 16 per cent. The new fare has been set by talking with the bus-minibus owners to adjust the price hike of fuel oil."

"In Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) area, adjacent districts with Dhaka city, bus fare has been increased 17 per cent and now Tk 2.40 will be charged per kilometer in the area. The decision of the new fare will be executed from Sunday morning across the country and action will be taken if anyone violates the decision," he added.

Meeting sources said the BRTA proposed to raise fares by 15 per cent on the existing fares, but the transport leaders demanded to the government to raise it by 30 per cent.

Earlier, the government hinted at increasing the bus fares by 13 per cent in the city bus-minibus services, 16 per cent in long-distant bus services.

However, the transport owners' demanded to raise the bus-minibus and launch fares by 30 per cent.

Road Transport and Bridges Department Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, BRTA Chairman Noor Mohammad Mazumder, Director (Admn) Md Azizul Islam, Director (Operations) Md Lokman Hossain Molla, Secretary ATM Quamrul Islam, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Secretary General Khondker Enayet Ullah, representatives of transport owners, motor launch owners, Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) and transport workers' leaders were present at meeting.

On Friday midnight, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources through a press release raised the prices of fuel oils--diesel and kerosene by Tk 114 per litre, octane by Tk 135 per litre and petrol by Tk 130 per litre.

Kerosene and diesel have been sold at Tk 80 per litre, octane by Tk 89 per litre and petrol by Tk 86 per litre so far.













