Kitchen market prices shoot up further due to fuel price hike

Soon after the government raised the fuel price on Friday night, all types of vegetables prices have increased within a day.

In the capital's kitchen market, it was seen on Saturday that each vegetable item is being sold at a price of Tk 10 to Tk 20 per kg higher than Friday.

Meanwhile, the daily market list has to be cut to balance the income of the lower classes. In this way, lower income people are expressing their anger at the increase of the price of goods. According to them, expenses have increased so much that it has become a liability to carry on life.

They said that the price of the product has increased, but the income has not increased. Along with consumer goods, the expenditure of all other sectors also increased. As a result, we are forced to rein in the cost of living.

In other words, he has reduced the tendency to buy products and services from demand. Apart from this, due to increase in medical and education expenses, people's expenses have also increased. But the door of income did not open.

As a result, they are forced to run the family with money from previous savings. Vegetable production is relatively low during this period due to monsoons and floods. That is why the price of vegetables has increased.

Day labour Idris Ali told the Daily Observer, there is a high price in the market. Rice, oil, and vegetables are all expensive. If the price of one thing increases, people can live by eating less of that thing. It is hard to buy things with little earnings.

In the kitchen market, the price of green chillies has increased by Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg. Due to this, it is currently being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 230 per kg in the wholesale market and Tk 250 to Tk 260 per kg in the retail market depending on the type.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found on Saturday that due to the increase in the price of fuel in the markets of the capital, the price of eggs has suddenly increased slightly. Also, some traders have increased the price of broiler chicken.

Various markets of the capital were visited on Saturday, traders were selling dozens of eggs for Tk 125 to Tk 130, which was Tk 120 on Friday. Broiler chicken is selling at Tk 160 to Tk 170 per kg on Saturday.

Afzal Hossain, a trader of Malibag Hajipara in the capital said "The wholesale price of eggs has suddenly increased. The supply of eggs in the market is also low. Because of this, we have to sell eggs at a higher price. However, the prices of other products did not increase. However, now the price of diesel, kerosene, petrol, octane has been increased. So prices of various products may increase soon."

Feroze Ahmed, a businessman from Rampura, said almost the same thing. He said, due to the increase in oil prices, it has not yet affected essential commodities. However, prices of various products may increase soon. Maybe the price of some products will increase from Sunday. Because the increase in oil prices will increase the cost of transportation.

Alamin, who sold broiler chicken at Rampura market for Tk 170 per kg, said that he sold broiler chicken at Tk 160 per kg on Friday. On Saturday wholesale prices increased. Tk 170 a kg has to be sold due to buying at a higher price. However, the price of Pakistani cock or golden chicken is Tk 260 to Tk 280 kg like Friday.

Monir Hossain, a vendor in the market, said that the price of vegetables has increased due to the increase in transportation costs.

Buyer Sumon Ali said, "The prices of everything are sky high. Just as the ball goes over the boundary when a six is hit in cricket, the price of everything is out of bounds."

Another vegetable seller, Mohammad Sakib, said that the price of vegetables has increased from Tk 10 to Tk 20 per kg.

Brinjal was Tk 40 on Friday, on Saturday it is selling at Tk 50. The bitter gourd was Tk 40 on Friday, now it is Tk 50. Gourd is now being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60 depending on the size, increasing by Tk 10 per piece.

Due to the increase in the cost of transportation, the prices of rice, onions, potatoes and other essential products will increase, traders said.

Asadul Haque said that it used to cost Tk 18,000 to bring 14 tonnes of potatoes from Dinajpur by truck. Now it will be Tk 25,000 to Tk 30,000. Transport cost per kg of potato was earlier Tk 2. It will now be Tk 3.5.

Abu Raihan, the seller of M/s Matlab Store, said that the price of rice per kg will increase as the transportation cost increases. Now coarse rice is being sold at Tk 52 to Tk 55 for ordinary quality BR 28 rice, Tk 56 to Tk 57 for good quality BR 28 rice, Tk 70 to Tk 75.

Although there is sufficient supply of all kinds of products according to the demand in the country, the prices are increasing. In the space of a week, the price of rice has increased by Tk 2 per kg. Good quality Narijshail was Tk 78 per kg on Friday. Tk 80 taka per kg is being sold on Saturday. Miniket was Tk 68 per kg. Now it has increased to Tk 70 per kg.

Traders are now not opening LCs for rice import even though import approval has been given by the government.

They are refraining from opening LC of rice due to the high price of dollars and not getting dollars as per demand.

Meanwhile, the rice supply and storage situation is normal. Imports also increased. Still the price of rice is increasing. The increase in the price of rice has caused unrest among the people. Because most of the low and middle income people buy rice as their daily necessities.

Traders of Karwan Bazar kitchen market Shamsul Alam told this correspondent, due to the increase in the price of fuel, the price of vegetables has been affected. It will have an effect in two days all essential commodities. Because the cost of transportation will increase due to increase in oil prices. We believe that prices of various products may increase tomorrow.

On Friday, the government announced an increase in the price of fuel oil. The price of diesel and kerosene has been increased by Tk 34 per liter at the new price. That is, instead of the previous price of 80 taka, now the buyer has to pay Tk 114 to buy these fuels. On the other hand, octane and petrol have been increased by Tk 46 to Tk 135 per liter.

Earlier on October 27, 2008, the highest price hike of diesel was only 37.5 per cent. But this time the price of diesel has increased by 42.5 per cent and octane by 51.6 per cent.















