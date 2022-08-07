A large increase in fuel price is difficult to handle: FBCCI  

The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Jasim Uddin thinks that it will be difficult to handle such a large increase in the price of fuel.

He said, "In one leap, the export sector will be under pressure due to such an

increase in the price of oil. If the government wanted, it could have adjusted the price of fuel oil with the previous profit."

The FBCCI president made this comment while talking to journalists at the FBCCI office on Saturday regarding the increase in the price of fuel oil. At the same time, he raised the question, will the load shedding of electricity decrease even after the increase in the price of fuel?

Jasim Uddin said, "The sudden increase in the price of fuel by 40 to 50 per cent will cause a big shock. In the current situation, the government could have increased this price step by step if it wanted. By doing so, the direct effect would not fall."

The FBCCI president said, "The price of fuel in the world market is going down now. In such a situation, the government must have considered some issues and increased the price of fuel. We will discuss the matter on Sunday with the State for Energy Minister. Then we will understand what the real issue is.'

He said, "In the current situation, increasing the price of oil will create a challenge. This will affect our agriculture and transportation. As a result, inflation will increase and the common people will be the victims. The middle class traders will also suffer."

Jasim Uddin said, "The world situation, especially Europe-America, is not very good. The amount of orders coming in has already created a gap of three months. Now to convey the reality or the situation we are in is to 'prove desperately that I am dead."

The FBCCI president said, "When the demand is low, the buying organization creates a pressure to reduce the prices. Now the demand has decreased. Buyers will create pressure to reduce donations. So now the factory has to make products at low cost to sustain. As a result, businesses will face challenges."











