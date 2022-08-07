Fuel price hike to make people's lives miserable: Prof Alam

CAB Vice President Prof Dr Shamsul Alam said the government is violating the constitution of the country through abnormally increasing the price of petroleum products at

midnight of Friday.

"People choose a government for the benefit of the State and their well being. The government is there just to protect people's right first and ensure that through law and rules. Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission is there to oversee the gas, power and energy issue, however, they (BERC) are there to scrutiny the price hike proposal and examine it and to justify it at the consumer's level..unfortunately, it is not happening here, I denounced the government move and CAB will look into the issue in their own account," Dr Alam said.

"There will be secondary effects on energy costs, transportation costs, and various other things that will substantially impact on prices. it will put huge pressure on the monetary policy of the Reserve Bank, which ultimately make people's life miserable, " he explains.

Ordinary people are already finding it extremely difficult to make ends meet with the kitchen markets behaving erratically and the high prices of almost all daily essentials showing no signs of easing. A further escalation of fuel prices - along with the already-high prices of utilities like electricity, water and gas - are bound to have a ripple effect on the prices of food and non-food items.this should not happen, the policy makers should realize the issue, Dr Alam said.











