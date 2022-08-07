Video
Fuel price hike jolts experts, trade bodies

I'm stunned, don't know how to react: Prof Anu

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

"Just a few days back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Octane and Petrol are bi-products and we have no need to think about the price of these two products, unfortunately they
increased the price by 51 per cent of these two products.I'm stunned, I don't know how to react," Prof Anu Muhammad told the Daily Observer following the price hike of fuel on Saturday.
Transport, agriculture, education and the overall productivity of the country would take a snail's pace due to this price hike. The government cannot stop any misdeed or anomalies in any single sector which would become extreme sufferers of this hasty unrealistic move, he said.
"The government just failed to hear people's voice, it failed to see the public sufferings even it lost its feelings to understand people's mind like an autistic person.otherwise, how they could go for such a big jump," he asked.
"We never witnessed that the energy division revised the price in lower trend, in last seven years the BPC made a profit of Tk 50,000 crorewhat benefit the public will get from there. Now is the time to adjust the loss and profit of BPCwe did not give the money to BPC for nothing," Prof Anu Muhammad said.


