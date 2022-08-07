Govt forced to hike fuel oil prices: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Saturday that the government had no choice but to increase fuel oil prices.

The government would still incur a loss of Tk 8 per litre despite the increase in the price of diesel, and it had to hike up octane and petrol prices to offset that, Nasrul said. "We will readjust the prices if it will come down in the international market," the State Minister said while he was talking to reporters at his home in Keraniganj on Saturday. The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) had incurred losses amounting to more than Tk 8,000 crore, the state minister said.

He said that the government tried to keep the prices at a tolerable level but even then many might not consider it manageable. "The public has to remain patient. The new prices will not seem tolerable to everyone," he said, reiterating that the global situation had forced the government's hand.

"We are repeatedly asking everyone to be frugal, to save on fuel and to use cars less often. Because the transport sector is the biggest user of diesel. Power generation accounted for only 10 per cent of diesel use."











