Wang hopes to elevate Sino-BD ties



Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the city on Saturday. PHOTO: PID

The visit is taking place amid growing geopolitical tensions with impact on developing countries in the region while experts suggest Bangladesh to ensure a strategic balance amid these tensions.

However, China considers Bangladesh a very important South Asian country not only for its growing economy and trade but also for its strategic location -- linking South and Southeast Asia and providing a gateway to the Bay of Bengal -- and increasing global standing. These factors also attract the Western world to Bangladesh.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque welcomed him at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this evening. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming were present at the airport.

Wang is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today (Sunday) to discuss bi-lateral and global issues.

"We hope the visit will provide an opportunity to further implement the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and elevate the relationship to a new level," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying.

She said they 'highly value' their relationship with Bangladesh and the Chinese Foreign Minister is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. From the airport, Minister Wang headed towards Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam received the Chinese Foreign Minister. During the talk with the Foreign Minister, Wang Yi is likely to sign and renew a few memorandums of understanding including on disaster management and culture, during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Bangladesh in 2016, China had pledged to invest US$40 billion in joint ventures and infrastructure projects under the BRI, State Minister Shahriar Alam earlier said.

Expansion of Chinese foreign direct investment under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) may come up, among other issues, during Wang Yi's discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh will likely deepen both its economic links with China and security links with India in the long term in order to avoid becoming a full client state of either," said State Minister Shahriar Alam at a Foreign Ministry briefing.

The US Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, AUKUS and Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) will also come up for discussion during the meeting.

Bangladesh also seek Chinese help to end the Rohingyas crisis and its continued humanitarian support to them. He joined the dinner hosted by the Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday evening.

The meeting between Foreign Minister Momen and his Chinese counterpart Wang is scheduled to begin at 7:30am (beginning with breakfast) at Sonargaon Hotel today (Sunday).

"They will have an exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of shared interest," said Chinese spokesperson Chunying.

"The visit is very crucial and important for both Bangladesh and China following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the third most important member of the US administration, to Taipei. As geopolitical tensions will increase in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, which will severely impact developing countries in the region, Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) President Maj Gen (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman said.

"As the US and China are important partners of Bangladesh, the country must ensure a strategic balance amid these tensions, but that largely depends on its political and diplomatic prudence," he further said. In January 2017, Wang had an hour-long stopover in Dhaka. This time, he is coming for a longer period. The Chinese Foreign Minister is likely to leave Dhaka for Mongolia soon after his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.











Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Dhaka on Saturday evening for a two-day visit to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Bangladesh with a hope to 'elevate' the relationship with Bangladesh to a "new level."The visit is taking place amid growing geopolitical tensions with impact on developing countries in the region while experts suggest Bangladesh to ensure a strategic balance amid these tensions.However, China considers Bangladesh a very important South Asian country not only for its growing economy and trade but also for its strategic location -- linking South and Southeast Asia and providing a gateway to the Bay of Bengal -- and increasing global standing. These factors also attract the Western world to Bangladesh.Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque welcomed him at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this evening. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming were present at the airport.Wang is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today (Sunday) to discuss bi-lateral and global issues."We hope the visit will provide an opportunity to further implement the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and elevate the relationship to a new level," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying.She said they 'highly value' their relationship with Bangladesh and the Chinese Foreign Minister is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. From the airport, Minister Wang headed towards Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam received the Chinese Foreign Minister. During the talk with the Foreign Minister, Wang Yi is likely to sign and renew a few memorandums of understanding including on disaster management and culture, during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Bangladesh in 2016, China had pledged to invest US$40 billion in joint ventures and infrastructure projects under the BRI, State Minister Shahriar Alam earlier said.Expansion of Chinese foreign direct investment under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) may come up, among other issues, during Wang Yi's discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."Bangladesh will likely deepen both its economic links with China and security links with India in the long term in order to avoid becoming a full client state of either," said State Minister Shahriar Alam at a Foreign Ministry briefing.The US Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, AUKUS and Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) will also come up for discussion during the meeting.Bangladesh also seek Chinese help to end the Rohingyas crisis and its continued humanitarian support to them. He joined the dinner hosted by the Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday evening.The meeting between Foreign Minister Momen and his Chinese counterpart Wang is scheduled to begin at 7:30am (beginning with breakfast) at Sonargaon Hotel today (Sunday)."They will have an exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of shared interest," said Chinese spokesperson Chunying."The visit is very crucial and important for both Bangladesh and China following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the third most important member of the US administration, to Taipei. As geopolitical tensions will increase in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, which will severely impact developing countries in the region, Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) President Maj Gen (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman said."As the US and China are important partners of Bangladesh, the country must ensure a strategic balance amid these tensions, but that largely depends on its political and diplomatic prudence," he further said. In January 2017, Wang had an hour-long stopover in Dhaka. This time, he is coming for a longer period. The Chinese Foreign Minister is likely to leave Dhaka for Mongolia soon after his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.