US Asstt Secy Sison in city

US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit as part of her tri-nation official tour.

She is likely to seek

Bangladesh's support for Doreen Bogdan-Martin, one of the candidates for the post of Secretary General, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), says a diplomatic source.

The Russian Federation has nominated Rashid Ismailov as a candidate for the post of ITU Secretary General.

The elections will be held during the Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest from September 26 - October 14, 2022. If elected, Bogdan-Martin would be the first woman to serve as ITU Secretary General in the organization's 156 years of existence.

Doreen Bogdan has an "unmatched record" of bringing the needs and ambitions of the developing world to the fore, Sison tweeted during her visit to India. -UNB











