Fuel price hike throws people into whirlwind

Commuters across the country on Saturday faced acute transport crisis as most transport owners suspended transport operation without any prior notice due to sudden rise of fuel oil price in the country from Friday midnight.

The government last night hiked fuel prices by up to 51.7 per cent, the highest in the country's history, adding to the plight of common people already struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

Hundreds of people thronged the refuelling stations across the country, hoping to buy fuel before the new rates took effect. But the station authorities stopped selling fuels, causing furore among the people.

Following the decision of the government to increase fuel price, there was a severe shortage of buses in the capital and other major cities across the country. Since Saturday evening, a few number of buses were seen in the capital. But, those were charging higher fare than usual showing the reason of fuel price hike.

Meanwhile, a section of bus owners and workers have started operating their transports after the government's decision of holding a coordination meeting for increasing bus fares comparing to the price hike of fuels being used for plying transports.

Transport owners recommended the government to increase the transport fares by 30 per cent considering the price hike of fuels that the government increased on Friday midnight.

According to the sufferers, even if one or two buses were found in the major cities including Dhaka and Chattogram after a long time, most passengers could not board on those. The working people of the cities suffered greatly.

The bus owners stopped operating public transports without any prior notice to protest the increase of fuel prices. Ordinary passengers were expressing their anger as they were standing on the road for hours since morning, but could not board on the public transports.

While visiting different parts of the capital including Mohammadpur, Science Laboratory, Mouchak, Malibagh, Rampura, Link Road, Moghbazar, Bangla Motor and Gulistan, it was seen that hundreds of people were standing for the buses at different intersections of the road. Whenever one or two buses came, those were seen full of passengers. Even if one or two people got down at different places, almost all waiting on the road were hurrying up to ride.

The attempt of all waiting people has created a chaotic situation. In some places, some people were seen to involve in fighting for boarding first on the buses.

Many were seen hanging with bus doors and handles. Many were leaving for their destinations by alternative means fearing that they will not be able to board on the buses. A huge number of people were seen leaving for their destinations on foot. Some were seen travelling to their destinations on CNG-run auto-rickshaws or manual-rickshaws paying higher fares.

Zahirul Islam, an official of a private firm, was seen waiting for public transport for almost one and half hours at City College bus stop.

He said that his workplace is situated at Uttara House Building. "I am waiting for the bus at City College from 8:00am like every day. Today the road is empty. There are no buses on the road. Passengers are unable to cope with the pressure. People rush to board whenever they see one or two buses on the road."

"On an average, no one can get on each bus except one or two people. Taking advantage of the bus crisis, CNG and rickshaw drivers are asking for extra fare," he added.

An office staff Shamim Akand said, "I have been waiting for the bus since 8:30am in the morning. But I can't get on the bus. Most of the buses are running with their gates shut."

"I thought that the sufferings would be a little less today as it's a public holiday. But our sufferings seem to have no end," he added.

Apart from this, the presence of ridesharing motorcycles in the capital decreased completely. There were complaints of increasing fares in ride sharing. As a result, the condition of the roads was awful.

The movement of CNG auto rickshaws and other small vehicles was slightly normal. However, those were charging extra fare than usual. CNG passengers had to pay about Tk 500 instead of usual fare Tk 300 to Tk 350.

At the same time, according to our correspondents, people across the country including Bogura, Sirajganj, Pabna and other districts were facing severe transport crisis due to sudden closure of public transport by owners opposing the sudden rise of fuel price.

People thronged the petrol pumps in the district last night before 12:00am to get fuel for the vehicles at the earlier price. But some fuel stations in Nababganj and Chirirbandar upazila refused to sell petrol and octane at the old price.

However, they were bound to sell at the old price to avert unwanted incidents as motorcyclists barricaded the road. No bus departed from Bogura's Charmatha Bus Terminal to Dhaka including Naogaon, Gaibandha, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Sirajganj and Nagarbari. However, it was reported that the gas-run buses were plying in Sirajganj and Mymensingh on internal routes.

The rise in fuel prices led to dissatisfaction among transport workers and stakeholders. They claimed that the movement of vehicles has been stopped due to the increase of fuel price to avoid loss. The bus service will remain suspended until the new fare is determined.

Aminul Islam, General Secretary of Bogura Bus and Minibus Owners Association said, "Partial bus services on various routes have been stopped due to the increase in fuel prices. It is not possible to serve the passengers without fixing the new fare."Fuel filling station authorities said additional fuels have been sold following the government announcement of the fuel price hike. As a result, a temporary fuel crisis might occur at the fuel stations.

Meanwhile, the government has increased the price of fuel oil at the consumer level from Tk 34 to Tk 46 per litre last night. The new prices have been effective from Friday midnight.

According to the notification, the price of diesel has increased by Tk 34, petrol by Tk 44 and octane by Tk 46 per litre. According to the notification, the price of diesel and kerosene is Tk 114, octane Tk 135 and petrol Tk 130 per litre.











