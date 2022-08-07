Video
Home Back Page

Mild heat wave may abate in 4 districts

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The ongoing mild heat wave may abate at four districts of the country, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin on Saturday.
"Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Pabna along with Saidpur and it may abate," said the bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing at 9:00am.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy shower at several places over the country, it added.
However, the day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country. Country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 37.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and minimum temperature was 24.4 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Saturday was recorded 105 mm in Srimangal. The sun sets at 6:39pm on Saturday and rises at 5:30am on Sunday in the capital. Brace for more shower in the next 24 hours. The weather department has predicted showers ranging from light to moderate across the country.
"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal, divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," The weather office has said.



