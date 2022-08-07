Video
Home Back Page

Top journos pay tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Aug 6: Journalist leaders of Jatiya Press Club, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) on Saturday paid homage and offered prayers by placing wreaths at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj.
Senior journalist leader Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of the Daily Observer and former media adviser to the Prime Minister, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, former BFUJ President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and BFUJ President Omar Faruq led the delegation during placing the floral wreaths.
The programme was organized to pay tributes to the martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members who were brutally killed on August 15 in 1975.
Among others, former Press Club President Saiful Alam, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director (MD) Abul Kalam Azad, BFUJ Secretary General Dip Azad, DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Aktar Hossain, Bangladesh Women Journalists Center's President Nasimun Ara Haque, Dhaka Sangbadik Poribar Samabay Samity President Al Mamun and Secretary Mofizur Rahman Khan Babu, Dhaka Sub-Editor's Council President Mamun Farazi and Joy Bangla Sangbadik Mancha Member Secretary Jahangir Khan Babu were also in the delegation.
After placing wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu on behalf of their respective organizations, the journalists offered prayers seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu and his family members who embraced martyrdom on August 15 in 1975.


